Kate Osbirn is the new volleyball coach at Pontotoc High School. 

Osbirn was a player on the first volleyball team to take the court in Pontotoc, and she played under and later coached alongside outgoing coach, Annie McGregor. 

McGregor skippered the Lady Warriors to a 4A state championship last season with Osbirn assisting. McGregor recently accepted the head coaching job at ICC.

Pontotoc City School District Athletic Director Phil Webb made the official announcement about Osbirn's hire on Tuesday. 

Full story in the April 20 Pontotoc Progress

