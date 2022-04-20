Pontotoc's new head volleyball coach, Kate Osbirn (Hester) embraces senior Caroline Howard in the celebration after winning the 4A State Championship on Oct. 23, 2021 . Hester has served as assistant coach for three years, and was officially announced as the new head coach on April 12.
Kate Osbirn is the new volleyball coach at Pontotoc High School.
Osbirn is a Pontotoc native and was a member of the first volleyball team ever to take the court at PHS. Pontotoc City Schools Athletic Director Phil Webb made the official announcement on April 12.
Osbirn is a homegrown talent and the daughter of Bro. Ken Hester, pastor of Pontotoc First Baptist Church.
“I’ve been privileged to see how the sport has grown here in the county, and I feel like I’ve been with it from the start,” said Osbirn, who went on to play soccer at Itawamba Community College, then earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Mississippi State University.
Osbirn has served as an assistant coach on the volleyball team for the past three years, as well as teaching junior high mathematics.
Outgoing volleyball Coach Annie McGregor, who recently accepted the head coaching job at Itawamba Community College, said Osbirn is a perfect fit for the PHS program.
“I’m so excited for Kate,” said McGregor, who, last year, skippered the Lady Warriors to a 4A state championship with Osbirn assisting. “She knows the goals the program has and where we came from, and she’s going to do a great job.”
“I’ve had Annie (McGregor) to look up to, and she’s been a great role model for me.”
Osbirn is also a newlywed. In March she married Fulton native Cody Osbirn.
Webb also had high praise for Osbirn.
“Coach Osbirn epitomizes our values in the Pontotoc City School District,” said Webb. “She’s a hard worker, and a proven leader, and she cares deeply about the volleyball program and fostering the excellence of our student athletes.”
Osbirn and her returning state championship squad will start practice the first week of June. She’ll also oversee a volleyball academy for girls in 5th through 8th grades, on April 28-29. “That knocks off some dust for some of the girls who were on the junior varsity team, because we’ll have tryouts the following week,” said Osbirn.
“I am a little nervous, but it's good nervous,” said Osbirn. “These girls who will be seniors this year were the first group I had in junior varsity, so it will be a special experience. We won state last year, so there’s some pressure there, but I’m excited, and I wouldn’t have it any other way.”