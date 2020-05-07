This past week God was again reminding me of attitudes and the fact that I should be reacting in a godly manner.
“Others may, you cannot,” He gently said. That little phrase has been a part of my ingrained thinking since long before I ever became a Christian. It was told to me by the late Bob McCustion. If he was still on this earth he would have turned another year older on April 30.
Anyway, I’d heard him recite this quite often on his radio program at WCPC when he would come on at 9 p.m. to just praise the Lord. He would have special guests on sharing their testimony sometimes through word, sometimes through song. And he was always there to share words of encouragement and blessing. It was because of him that I had a strong building block of foundation in my life.
Through the magic of the computer, I was able to look up those words that he read. They were written by George Douglas Watson, who lived from 1845 through 1924. He was a Wesleyan Methodist minister and evangelist based in Los Angele, California. He traveled England, the West Indies, New Zeland, Australia, Japan and Korea on his evangelistic campaigns.
His words follow. Cut them out. Think about them. Teach them to your children. And now …
Others may, you cannot
If God has called you to be really like Jesus He will draw you into a life of crucifixion and humility. God’s call will put such demands of obedience on you that you will not be able to follow other people, or measure yourself by other Christians. At times, He will let other people do things which He will not let you do.
Other Christians who seem very religious will push themselves, pull wires, and work schemes to carry out their plans. You cannot, and if you attempt it, you will meet with failure and rebuke from the Lord.
Others may boast of themselves, of their work, of their successes, but the Holy Spirit will not allow you to do any such thing, and if you begin it, He will lead you to despise yourself and all your good works.
Others may be allowed to succeed in making money, or may have a legacy left to them, but it is likely God will keep you poor. God wants you to have something far better than gold, namely, a helpless dependence upon Him, that He may demonstrate His faithful love for you in supplying your needs day by day.
God may let others be honored and put forward, and keep you hidden in obscurity in order to produce some fragrant fruit for His coming glory which can only be produced in the shade. He may let others be great, but keep you small. He may let others do a work for Him and get the credit for it now. The reward for your work is held in the hands of Jesus and you will not see it until He comes.
The Holy Spirit will put a strict watch over you with a jealous love. He will rebuke you for the little words and feelings or for wasting your time. So make up your mind that God is an infinite Sovereign, and has a right to do as He pleases with His own. He does not owe you an explanation of these mysteries. But if you give yourself to be His child, He will wrap you up in a jealous love, and give you the precious blessings for those who belong, heart and soul, to Him.
Settle it forever, then, that you are to deal directly with the Holy Spirit. It is His option to tie your tongue, or chain your hand, or close your eyes in ways that He does not seem to use with others. And when you are so possessed by the living God that your heart delights over this peculiar, personal, private, jealous guardianship and management of the Holy Spirit over your life, you will have found the vestibule of Heaven.