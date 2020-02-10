4-H and FFA members with livestock projects from across Mississippi attended the Dixie National Junior Round-Up January 30th through February 6th. The 55th annual Dixie National event was held at the Mississippi Coliseum and the State Fairgrounds in Jackson, MS.
In order to qualify for the Dixie National Junior Roundup exhibitors must receive a blue ribbon at their district livestock show. Pontotoc County 4-H members participated in the Northeast Mississippi District Livestock Show to qualify for Dixie National. The district show was held January 18th at the North Mississippi Research and Extension Center in Verona.
Pontotoc 4-H members exhibited dairy cattle, beef cattle, lambs, and market goats. Congratulations to the following 4-Hers for their success at Dixie National:
Dairy:
The following Pontotoc County 4-H members participated in the Dixie National Dairy Cattle Show and related events: Carson Farley, Colton Farley, Meredith Farley, Chase Foster, Brooklyn Kilpatrick, Connor Kilpatrick, and Anna Newell. The Pontotoc County 4-H members that placed in the top five in the Dairy Cattle Show and Premier Dairy Cattle Exhibitor Contests are listed below.
- Anna Newell, 2nd 8-9-Year-Old Showmanship Class
- Meredith Farley 3rd 10-11-Year-Old Showmanship Class
- Chase Foster, 3rd FFA Dairy Cattle Handler Class, 2nd Premier Dairy Cattle Exhibitor
- Connor Kilpatrick, 4th 14-15-Year-Old Showmanship Class, 4th Premier Dairy Cattle Exhibitor
- Brooklyn Kilpatrick, Reserve Junior Champion Other Dairy Breeds
Beef:
Pontotoc County 4-H members that participated in the Dixie National Beef Cattle Shows included: Cali Allison, J.D. Chism, Tommy Dunaway, Ryder Franklin, Ty Franklin, Wyatt Littlejohn, and Grace Randle. The Pontotoc County 4-H members that placed in the top five in the Beef Cattle Shows are listed below.
- Cali Allison, Reserve Champion Santa Gertrudis Heifer
- J.D. Chism, Reserve Champion Other Breeds – American Heifer, Champion Santa Gertrudis Heifer, Champion Santa Gertrudis Bull
Lambs:
The following Pontotoc County 4-H members participated in the Dixie National Lamb Shows and related events: Leighton Horton, Lara Horton, Ryder Franklin, Ty Franklin, and Elizabeth Nichols. The Pontotoc County 4-H members that placed in the top five in the Lamb Shows and Premier Lamb Exhibitor Contests are listed below.
- Ryder Franklin, 2nd 9-Year-Old Showmanship Class
- Ty Franklin, 4th14-Year Old Showmanship Class
- Lara Horton, 1st 9-Year-Old Showmanship Class, MS Bred Reserve Champion Division 2 Wether Dam, Reserve Champion Division 1 Market Lamb
- Leighton Horton, 2nd 14-Year-Old Showmanship Class, Reserve Champion Division 2 Weather Dam, Champion Division 2 Market Lamb, Reserve Champion Division 5 Market Lamb, MS Bred Champion Division 5, 5th Premier Lamb Exhibitor Contest
- Elizabeth Nichols, 1st 17-18-Year-Old Showmanship Class, Bill Dupree Showmanship Scholarship winner, Champion Division 1 Weather Dam, MS Bred Champion Division 1 Weather Dam, Champion Division 4 Market Lamb, Grand Champion Market Lamb, 4th Premier Lamb Exhibitor Contest
Market Goats:
Elizabeth Nichols was the only Pontotoc County 4-H Member that participated in the Market Goat Show. The results are listed below.
- Elizabeth Nichols, Reserve Champion Light Heavyweight Market Goat, 1st Premier Goat Exhibitor Contest
We are proud of all the livestock exhibitors from Pontotoc County. They did an outstanding job representing Pontotoc 4-H and have a very bright future.
If you know of a youth who is interested in showing livestock or participating in livestock or dairy judging, please contact Jane Chamblee at the Pontotoc County Extension Office by calling 662-489-3910.