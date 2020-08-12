The beginning of school will look a lot different this year than any year before. We are trying to keep you up to date with the ever-changing school year.
Inside this issue you will find a School Calendar and the Back to School section.
The School Calendar may change as the school year goes on, but you have a 12-month calendar to know what the plan is and if things change you will be able to make changes to your calendar to make sure you don’t miss anything that is planned for your child’s education.
In the B section, beginning on page 3B you will find the Back to School section. If you have children or grandchildren going back to school you will want to read these pages carefully. There are a lot of information regarding the new procedures and guidelines for your children this year.
There is also a list of the faculty and staff for each of our schools and I am sure they are as apprehensive as you are about the children going back to school and the responsibility they have to keep your children safe while making their educational experience fun and exciting.
Each staff and faculty have the challenge of making the school year feel normal, so each child will be able to relax and learn.
It is also the responsibility of each parent to maintain and positive and supportive atmosphere at home.
If you chose to do virtual learning or to send your child to the classroom, the children can sense your fears and will react to that.
They must have the feeling that if they are doing virtual learning, they will be able to learn, do their work and not fall behind their other classmates.
If you chose to send you child to school, they will be doing things so differently, with wearing of mask to being separated in the classroom and on the playground, that it can be somewhat scary for little ones.
We must all do our part in assuring these young people that they will be safe and give them the assurance that school is still a fun place to learn.
We should pray for our staff, teachers and administration that God will lead them in the right decisions as they enter an uncertain school year.