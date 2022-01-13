I poured the hot water into the pan in the sink. The steam surrounded me as I began washing the dishes and transferring them into the rinse.
“This reminds me of how it was when we first moved into mamma's house after mama and daddy built it back in 1975,” I told Jon as I swished the soapy water.
Our hot water heater had gone out and so we were having to boil water on the stove for dishwashing and borrow mama and daddy’s tub for baths.
When Jon told me about the water heater, I knew it was going to be okay. And I knew God was going to use this as a teaching moment for Jon. As I washed the next glass I grinned.
“Jon, when we moved into our house in 1975 we didn’t have running water. We had to go to grandmama’s house and fill milk jugs and haul water down to drink with, cook with and wash dishes with. We’d go to her house for our baths. And there were five children and mama and daddy.”
He ruminated over my words, realizing that we were doing okay in our present circumstance. I grinned at the sunshine that was streaming in the western window.
“Funds for our water pipe were provided by people who loved and cared for mama and daddy when they learned of what was going on in our lives. Uncle Fay came and dug the ditch for the pipe and we soon had running water. Mama and daddy used these moments to turn us to God and thank Him for his provision.”
But beyond the provision, they taught us that we can survive on a little and work at supplying even our basic need for water because we all had to haul water.
As we make our journeys here on this earth it is neat that God prepares us for what lies ahead. And the role that parents have in helping to prepare us for that journey ahead is the most crucial. How parents respond to life's trials is a real key teaching moment laying the foundation for complete trust in God or complaining about the circumstances.
And that is what my mama and daddy taught me. To take the steps that we know we can take and trust God. That was one of my key thoughts last year as we taught the kids at camp. And that stemmed from my study of a book called The Red Sea Rules.
Isobel Kuhn was a Canadian Christian missionary to the Lisu people in China Thailand from the 1920’s until the Communist revolution forced her and her son Danny to leave the country in 1950. She was 48 years old and Danny was only six. They crossed the dangerous snow-covered Pienma Pass. She finally arrived at Myitkyina in Upper Burma, but there she was stranded “at the world’s end” without money, unable to speak the language, and still half a globe away from home. “I cannot tell you the dismay and alarm that filled me,” she later wrote.
But in her perplexity, she made two decisions. “The first thing is to cast out fear,” she said. “The only fear a Christian should entertain is the fear of sin. All other fears are from Satan sent to confuse and weaken us. How often the Lord reiterated to His disciples, `Be not afraid!”‘ So Isobel knelt and spread her heart before Him. “I refused to be afraid and asked Him to cast such fears out of my heart.”
Her second determination was to “seek light for the next step.” She had no idea how to get out of Asia, but with God’s help she could figure out what to do that day to provide food and funds, to find a safe place to stay, to find a means of communicating with the outside world.
Eventually she arrived back home, safe and sound, but it came by trusting God for guidance in small increments, taking the journey one footprint at a time.
When you don’t know what to do next, cast out fear and seek light for the next step. Trust God for guidance in small increments; and if you can’t see what lies dimly in the distance, do what lies clearly at hand.
Later on in the day my sister Cindy caught up with me on the parking lot of the grocery store. When I opened my door she told me that my first cousin’s son had been killed. He was just three years younger than Jon. Once more I whinced at the inexpressible hurt; but I knew that we had walked this path before and it would be up to us to minister and help his mama as she takes these painful steps on the other side of grief.
And while nothing but the soothing balm of God’s word can ever heal the soul in these times, our love and understanding as well as hugs will go a long way towards helping them cope with the loss that will be theirs for years to come. Our footsteps in the past prepared us for the journey we are taking now.
The paragraphs about Isobel Kuhn come from author, Robert J. Morgan, The Red Sea Rules. Nashville: Thomas Nelson Publishers, 2001, p. 64-65.