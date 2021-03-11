On a hill far away, stood an old rugged Cross
The emblem of suff'ring and shame
And I love that old Cross where the dearest and best
For a world of lost sinners was slain
I listened as my two nephews and niece sang the Old Rugged Cross in memory of their granddaddy at his celebration of life service. It was the song that he sang to them as he rocked them to sleep.
The sadness and yet joy registered on all their faces as they sang the words to the hymn that provided solace and comfort in that moment of unspeakable grief.
Their granddad, Mr. Jerry Marshall said goodby to this old world on March 1. I know that the days they have ahead will be froth with grief and pain, but I also know that the legacy he gave them of loving God’s word and loving old hymns will give them the comfort they need.
Oh, that old rugged Cross so despised by the world
Has a wondrous attraction for me
For the dear Lamb of God, left his Glory above
To bear it to dark Calvary
Hymns have a way of turning our hearts to Jesus. The words of an old hymn have the ability to create a patch work of comfort over our hurting souls. However, nothing in this world can replace the profound words that come from the Scriptures of Truth.
In the old rugged Cross, stain'd with blood so divine
A wondrous beauty I see
For the dear Lamb of God, left his Glory above
To pardon and sanctify me
Sunday, Mr. Richard Watson from Guntown shared with us what is happening in the Gideon’s ministry.
A story that he told absolutely touched my heart. A teen came to know Jesus as a result of getting a New Testament. She shared with her four nearest friends about the joy she found. The only scriptures they had was that little Book that she was given.
They all wanted to read, so she carefully tore out each of the four gospels and gave them to each of the girls, they traded them around until they had all read the Words of Truth. Each girl came to know Jesus, so they all signed the back of the little Testament affirming their faith in Jesus.
Here they were, each getting a little piece of God’s word. Each delighted in the little bit they were afforded and they took it to heart and God is changing them and their world because of His Word.
Here in America we have the blanket and quilt and the whole covering of the Word of God and yet we often put it aside. Others who have just little bits do so much with so little resources. I pray God will give me the true love for His word that I heard about in the lives of these young girls.
I stepped down to our family cemetery Sunday afternoon and carried some fresh red bud branches and daffodils to grandmama Sanders and brother-by-love Mike’s grave. My heart ached over the fresh separation from Mike, barely three months and I’ve missed him immensely. It’s the not being able to turn life’s corner and see him at the grocery store or seeing him in his chair that hurts the most.
To the old rugged Cross, I will ever be true
Its shame and reproach gladly bear
Then He'll call me some day to my home far away
Where his glory forever I'll share
Monday morning the emotions gave way to tears in the sunshine. But God has a way of bringing joy with the tears, by allowing me to meet other friends and family in public places. These little meetings for me are a little bit of what being in Glory land must feel like as we have that forever Day.
For instance, I had to get gasoline Monday morning because I was running on fumes. When I stepped inside to pay, there was Steven Donaldson. I hadn’t seen him in awhile, so it was good to speak a few words and give him a good morning hug. That boy has such a talent for art that I truly admire.
As I left the Tin Nickel to go back to my car, Andrew Wallace, who has a talent for making yards look beautiful, and my nephew and my brother were coming in. I was able to give them a good morning hug. Micah allowed as to how he thought about locking up my car for me. “Not with my keys in it!” I shot back. He grinned and said he would have taken them out. I just love him!
“I see you are putting your beard back on,” I observed. He recently shaved his full hunting beard and it made him look like a little boy. His son told him put his beard back on when he first saw his clean shaven face. Children have a way of cutting life to simplicity.
So I'll cherish the old rugged Cross
Till my trophies at last I lay down
I will cling to the old rugged Cross
And exchange it some day for a crown
Nothing this world offers compares to the love of family either by blood or by love. How grateful I am for Jesus’ love that binds me to my dear ones. How I look forward to the day when we all rejoice around the banquet table in heaven’s portals, a place where there will be no more grief, no more pain, no more separation from those that we love. Ever. Again.
Words in italics are the hymn “The Old Rugged Cross” written by George Bennard in 1912.