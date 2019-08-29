Every now and then I scroll across something on Facebook that touches my heart. Here is one of those stories. It reminded me of raising my Jonathan. Sometimes we feel overwhelmed as parents and forget that our children can be overwhelmed too. I have edited it for room
I got a call this morning from my son saying he spilled something on his shirt and asked me if I could bring him another. I huffed, I puffed, and exasperatedly said “well it’s going to be about 10 min or so”. He calmingly said “that’s fine mom, I’m sorry”.
I hung up and finished getting ready. Then it hit me... and I cried.. this 11 year old boy who was probably embarrassed, called his momma for help. And I sounded like it was a huge inconvenience for me. He knew he could call me, but if I act like that every time he needs me, he won’t call anymore.
After almost missing the bus this morning, not finishing the breakfast he warmed up for himself, and having to run out the door, and here I am, not meaning to sound mad or bothered that I have to take 5 minutes out to take him a shirt, so simple.. yeah.. I cried.
So I walked in that school.. the folks in the office offered to take it to him.. I asked if I could speak with him... as I see him walking up to the office, he’s got his head down, looking defeated.
His shirt was already dried and couldn’t tell he had spilled something on it. He could have easily called me and said never mind.. but he didn’t.
Finally, he looks up at me and I tell him... “accidents happen”. I explained I was not mad or put out and that I’m glad he called. He bust out in tears. I hugged this boy. Told him not to let one thing like this, ruin what could be a great day. I told him he was loved, I told him that he should always call me no matter how big or small.. I apologized. And I hugged him again.
So many times as a mom (or parents in general) as these kids are growing up.. we forget.. they are still kids.. they won’t be for long, but for now, they are kids.
Yes I try to teach him the adult ways, try to make him tougher, try to teach him to be responsible... but you know what.. sometimes I need to think before I act.. cause we don’t realize the effect we have.
No he wasn’t crying because of me having to come up there, he just had a bad morning. As adults we have bad days, we should allow them to have them to. But sometimes we must think before we react.
Moral- I just hope I can learn with him, to not let one small thing ruin what could be a great day. Because everyday has the potential. It’s just how we handle situations and learn to brush things off.. take the blessings... brush off the bad.. and smile.. because you have a purpose and are blessed... looks like I have a lot to learn and help teach him.