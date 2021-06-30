Can you believe the Pontotoc Progress is rolling our our fifteenth magazine? Ever since 2007 when we brought you our first magazine in full and living color we have stepped up to make each new product more enjoyable for you the reader, and this year is no exception.
Our magazine this year highlights what we love about Pontotoc and how special this place is that we call home.
Our cover features Darla Culpepper spending a quiet moment with her Golden Retriever Waylon during the snow days Pontotoc experienced last February. Their love and adoration for each other is a perfect picture of the love and joy we share here in Pontotoc. No matter what the weather we enjoy our two legged and four legged friends.
The introduction this year features a full page spread with a passel of children enjoying stepping lively on a green hill taken by Progress Editor David Helms. Our introduction says in part: “Children’s voices. They cry out in the night. They clamor noisily when they are on the ball field. They sweetly sing while in church. Their voices catch our ear, lilting in the wind like the tinkling of a babbling brook that washes over our soul soothing away the most troublesome of days. It is in them that we rely for the next generation. We realize the sands of time run swiftly. Meantime, we revel in their innocence, laugh at their antics and rejoice that there is a safe place like Pontotoc for them to grow and mature.”
The magazine this year features Hammers of Hope, which is a non profit organization that delivers hope to those who need floors, roofs and handicapped ramps. Jeff and Kim Cooper followed the call of God seven years ago to establish this for people right here in Pontotoc and North Mississippi.
Their main goal is to give God the glory for all that is done, as Johnny Pettit put it, “Everything I have is God’s. It’s not my money, it’s not my talent. We came into this world with nothing and we will leave with nothing. All that matters is that your name is in the Lamb’s Book of Life.”
Dr. Terry Wood is featured with his night photography as he finds the perfect darkness to picture the Milky Way, the moon, and the Christmas Star.
Want to know the best kept lake secret in Pontotoc? Read all about the Old NatchezTrace Lake and the many things that you can do there since they re-opened last summer after four years of being closed because of repairing the dam.
Did you know there is a couple right here in Pontotoc that makes a variety of bird calls for the outdoor bird hunter? Read all about Steven and Marlana Huffstatler’s passion for making that perfect pitch to attract the goose, duck and turkey.
The eagles that soar always delight us and you will learn about these magnificent birds that are residing at Old Natchez Trace Lake. Their flight and ways will enamor you.
Pictorial sections of the magazine include: Giving back is our special joy, observing nature is our forté, Outdoors is our second home, Our community binds us together, Our learning never stops, our veterans are our treasure and We serve day and night.
You will also find listings of official contacts, all the clubs and organizations in Pontotoc, how to get electricity and water wherever you live in Pontotoc, Houses of prayer, public learning institutions, a community calendar and chamber business directory.
So come by the Progress office and pick up the newest copy of the Welcome Home magazine which features our snapshots from home in Pontotoc.