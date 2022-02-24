Are you thinking outside for your wedding reception? Nothing is more beautiful than to have flowers leaning over crystal vases and the gentle breeze blowing while folks enjoy the day.
One of the other pluses to having your reception outside is you can think big. The outside is the limit.
Pontotoc offers three outside venues for you to enjoy your reception with friends and family. The Renasant Courtyard Garden, the First Choice Pavilion and the Community House lawn.
Renasant Garden
The Renasant Courtyard Garden is located on Main Street. The quiet intimate atmosphere has the sky for a roof while inside the brick wall garden roses lean over to greet you as well as the delicate scent of the crape myrtle in the summer.
The little garden has green ivy flowing from the back wall creating an enchanted green back drop for all who enter. Chandeliers catch the light reflecting dazzling colors of the rainbow.
The garden creates a perfect intimate affair for those who want a small wedding party, although you will be surprised at how many people you can invite when you consider the sidewalk room in front of the garden as well.
One thing you must consider is weather. There is no roofing on the garden so you must have a second place in mind if inclement weather occurs. To secure your spot call 488-4120 or 488-4121.
First Choice Pavilion
If you want to have a reception that feels like it is outside but has a cover from the heat and rain, the First Choice Pavilion near the Tanglefoot Trail® is the place to go.
An ample area for setting up a reception for 15 or 300 you have plenty of room to put up tables to sit at and have a lavish bride’s table and groom table as well as full meal table.
It can be turned into an elegant outdoor retreat in no time with the ability to drive right up to it to unload your things.
And at the end of the night, there is still plenty of room for your guests to line up and wish the couple well as they start on their life together.
First Choice Pavilion can be rented for $150 for a day or $75 for four hours. Please call the Chamber of Commerce at 489-5042 to rent.
Community House
Pontotoc’s perfect home away from home for a number of years has been the Community House. The wooden interior and chandeliers as well as ample kitchen and dining floor space has drawn many a bride to enjoy its welcome mat.
And if you want to have an outdoor reception, the lawn is spacious, the patio is at the back and tents can be put up to keep the sunshine out. The nice thing about this is you can plan for the outdoor reception and if nature doesn’t cooperate, you have the indoors right handy.
The Community House is rented with a $100 deposit plus $250 for the day. You get the deposit back if everything is in order. Please call the Chamber of Commerce at 489-5042 to rent.