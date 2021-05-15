“Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of Mine, you did for Me.” —Matthew 25:40
Thirteen young ladies turned out in all their regal gowns with smiles and graceful manners at the Pontotoc Juniorette’s first masquerade ball this past Saturday night. Well appointed white linen draped tables were set with silver flatware while beautiful rose arrangements were the focal point of the center of each table.
Every chair was filled with friends and family who came out to celebrate the night with the young ladies and to find out who would be crowned princess of the ball. After the guest speaker, each of the ladies walked through the path between the tables with their escorts and were introduced to the crowd. After their walk showing off their etiquette and good form, McKenzie Garrett was crowned princess because of raising the most money.
The featured speaker for the ball was Drake Basset, who is the CEO of Palmer Home for Children. Some of the monies that were raised from the banquet benefitted this children’s home the other monies went to St. Jude local patients.
Palmer Home for Children is a faith-based organization that provides a family and community to children in need, located in Columbus, Mississippi.
“I didn’t realize how fortunate I was growing up,” Basset said. “I had a family. I had a mama and a daddy that loved me.”
Basset said that there are three questions that everyone has in their life “Am I safe? Our bodies and minds want us to be safe and that is through family connections. Do I matter? Am I capable?”
He went on to explain why Palmer Home is important in not only answering but meeting the needs of these three questions to the most vulnerable of our society. The children.
“Imagine not feeling safe with the people in your own home,” he said. He paused and let that sink in. “If safety is broken it is hard to get it back. Do I matter? Your family constantly re-affirms that you matter. Think about the children who wonder do they really matter at all to their family.”
Basset said when a person hears that they matter, their pitcher get’s full. “If they [the children in the situation] can get back together with their family that’s fantastic. But if they don’t we still say they matter. We don’t replace their parents, we can’t. But we’ve found that friendships and relationships can tell us that we matter.”
He said that when the children learn that they matter then they can go that next step and learn that they are capable. They can do things they never thought.
“Children that come from vulnerable places always wonder if they are safe and if they matter and are they capable.”
Basset said the home is important for those who come from those types of vulnerable situations. “It is easy to forget that there are children out there who don’t have a bed, never had clean clothes, never had a birthday cake and never went to school.”
Palmer Home helps to fill that hole by providing superior care for children while introducing the love of God through our service to each individual child. Palmer Home ensures restorative environments where children feel safe, connected and supported.
Whether on campus or off, each child served by Palmer Home has a safe place to call home with trustworthy, supportive adults to guide them as they grow and develop into all that God created them to be. Palmer Home provides holistic care to each child based on their unique physical, emotional, spiritual and educational needs.
For more information about the home please visit palmerhome.org.