Public gatherings have been limited in Pontotoc County because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Because of this, the Pontotoc county supervisors voted to prohibit any gatherings in the Agri-Center until at least August 17.
“Due to the governor’s order, it is best that we do this,” said Board president Wayne Stokes.
Governor Reeves has ordered that in Pontotoc County groups be limited to 10 inside and 20 outside.
In other business the board approved a payment of $5,542 to North MS EMS for their fourth quarter contractual share.
The board also approved a payment of $56,922.78 to Cook and Son, for Faulkner Road improvements to be paid from the State Trace Park Fund; in addition $7,000 was ordered to be paid to Tri-State Consulting Services, Inc. for mapping services provided to the Pontotoc County Tax Assessor’s office.
A resolution for requesting assistance from Tombigbee River Valley Water Management District for emergency bridge repair on Chapman Road which is located in the fifth district was also signed by the board.
Another resolution authorizing Board president Wayne Stokes and chancery Clerk Ricky Ferguson to seek some $66,000 from MDA on behalf of Pontotoc County to complete infrastructure related to road improvements. The two were also authorized to seek and application with ARC for $999,000 in federal grant assistance for the Pontotoc County Industrial Park Improvements project.
Each of the districts received $200,000 from the County Wide Maintenance fund.
The board also approved work to be performed on Endville Road by Helms Polyfoam, LLC of Ridgeland, MS as a sole source provider.
Melinda Nowicki was approved to attend the Miss. Circuit Clerk’s Convention August 11-16, 2020, at Pickwick State Park Inn and Conference Center .
$100,000 was granted to the City of Pontotoc for the park and recreation annual budget allocation.
Mills & Mills Architects, PC were approved as the architectural services to be performed for the Family Dollar Building in the sum of $11,750, being the best quote. The other quote came from Emily Poole at $15,750.
In the first Monday in August meeting the supervisors approved the tax roll adjustments and will have a hearing on objections Friday, August 21.
The board also approved the hiring of Allen Bain as the new Emergency Management Director. He will begin his duties August 16. Present EMA director Rickey Jaggers has tendered his intent to retire September 30.