Pontotoc is getting a limited amount of supplies for the COVID-19 pandemic to aid those in the medical field who are on the front lines of testing and dealing with virus containment.
Pontotoc County Emergency Management Director Ricky Jaggers said he received a shipment of two different kinds of masks in last week. “I got some general surgical masks as well as the N95 masks which are the ones that protect against fine liquids.”
Jaggers said right now that is all the equipment he has been able to get. “I will put in a request for whatever the doctors and nurses ask of me for their clinics,” he noted.
Jaggers is tasked to be the support of the health department.
“My job is to get things done to prevent the spread and to get the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the people who are dealing with it. “We have one place we are getting supplies and if you are wanting something it has to be ordered through me,” he noted. Jagger’s phone number is 662-419-1105 which is the way to get him for ordering.
“But when you call, be specific about what you need and make the order reasonable,” he stressed. Although masks are the only thing available right now, other things such as gloves, gowns and other equipment should follow.
Jaggers said it is important that people listen to the instructions to distance themselves.
“Isolation is the key. Self contain if you have symptoms. Don’t panic! The stores aren’t going to close,” he stressed.
Jaggers said if you want accurate information on what to do and how to react look at the Mississippi Department of Health website. That web address is msdh.ms.gov. Information on what to do as well as statistics are at this site.
Mississippi’s first case was identified March 10 and as of Monday there were 847 cases state wide with 16 deaths.
Jaggers said Pontotoc County residents should listen and do what has been recommended. “Not everyone needs a test,” he said. “Only if you are showing symptoms do you need a test. Isolation is the key. And if you are showing symptoms contact your health care provider first. This is a new disease and we are trying by trial and error. But this is a way to fight it. They are telling you what they think is right so you ought to try it.”
Jaggers said folks can take precautions. “It is not going to last forever. It doesn’t matter how this started it’s here and we have to go forward.”