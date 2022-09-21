AMORY- Amory continued to show why they were 3A state runner-ups last year and a top contender again this season, as they rolled to a 38-8 victory over North Pontotoc on Friday.
“They are an extremely talented and physical football team,” said North Pontotoc coach Andy Crotwell. “If you get one guy out of position (defensively), they have the hosses to make you pay. I told my guys (on offense) this will be the best secondary you play all year. They (Amory) definitely lived up to that, and the front was able to slow down our running game.”
North’s defense held Amory in check on the opening possession of the game, but the Panthers were soon moving effectively on their second drive behind strong running from quarterback Jatarian Ware and running back Charleston French. On 4th down and 9, Ware completed a 38-yard TD pass to Elijah Spratt, giving Amory a 7-0 lead at the 3:57 mark of the first quarter after an extra point from Dylan Thompson.
Amory forced another Viking three-and-out, giving them good field position at midfield. They capitalized with another touchdown to go up 14-0. Early in the second quarter another North punt from deep in their own territory gave the Panthers a short field again. French rumbled 23 yards for a score, dragging tacklers along with him, to increase the Panther lead to 21-0. Amory moved to the North 10-yard line on their next possession, but the Viking defense kept them out of the endzone. Thompson booted through a 29-yard field goal to make it 24-0.
The Vikings moved the ball better than they had all night on the ensuing drive. Four straight runs moved them across midfield, and Reece Kentner completed passes of 9, 13 and 10 yards to Tyler Pickens, Romeo Cornejo and Winn Navarette to move the Amory 23 with seconds left. A pass to the endzone on the final play of the half fell incomplete, and the Panthers went into the half with a 24-0 lead.
Amory’s Carter Lundquist ended the Vikings’ first possession of the third quarter with a sack, and on the Panthers’ next offensive play French broke free for a 69-yard touchdown run to extend the lead to 31-0. Later in the third, Ware was 3-3 for 69 yards on an Amory scoring drive. He tossed a 29-yard TD to Spratt to extend the lead to 38-0 at the 5:22 mark and trigger a running clock.
North finally got on the board late in the fourth. The Vikings rode the hard running of tailback Drew Winfun downfield, and Winfun finished out the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run with 4:37 to play. There was a miscue on the extra point snap, but Navarrete made the most of it by finding the edge and running in the two-point conversion for the final margin of 38-8.
“We’ve got to regroup for Nettleton next week, and then we get into region play,” Crotwell said. “We’ve got to grow and improve and find something we can hang our hat on. One positive to take out of it is that we protected the football, but we have to be able to sustain drives, execute when things are difficult, and rise to the occasion when we are playing really talented teams.”
North Pontotoc (2-2) hosts Nettleton for their Homecoming game on Friday night.
