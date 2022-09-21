Glenn Booth tackle

North Pontotoc junior cornerback Glenn Booth plants a good, form tackle on an Amory ball-carrier in the Vikings' loss last Friday. 

 By Jonathan Wise

AMORY- Amory continued to show why they were 3A state runner-ups last year and a top contender again this season, as they rolled to a 38-8 victory over North Pontotoc on Friday.

