The Pantone company, a limited liability company (LLC), headquartered in New Jersey is best known for its proprietary Pantone Color Matching System which uses mathematical models for colors to ensure exact, reproducible matching. The company began as a commercial printing company in the 1950’s by brothers Melvin and Jesse Levine and was originally known as M & J Advertising. In 1956, a part-time employee, Lawrence Herbert, was hired. Herbert used his background in chemistry to standardize the pigments and inks used in printing jobs. Herbert purchased the company’s technological assets and renamed it “Pantone”. The company began producing what was called “Pantone Guides” which were colors printed on one side of 2- by 6-inch pieces of cardstock. A series of colors printed on cardstock were bound together to create a “fan deck” of related colors, much like we still use today when choosing paint colors.
As of 2019, Pantone had 2161 standardized colors. Today manufacturers, printers, and graphic designers in different locations can ensure that colors match by using the Pantone system. Since 2000, Pantone has designated a “Color of the Year” by looking at color trends. For the year 2022, the color “Very Peri”, a periwinkle color in the blue color family with undertones of violet-red was chosen. The director of the Pantone Color Institute stated that the color was chosen to “encourage courageous creativity and imaginative expressions”. For ways to use this soothing, yet energetic color, consider the following creative suggestions offered by Better Homes and Gardens.
Try painting a small room such as a powder room, a ceiling, accent wall, a cabinet base, or table. This allows you to enjoy this color on a smaller scale.
Use as an accent color such as in a piece or artwork or as fabric on an upholstered chair.
Choose a lighter tint to achieve a more subtle look. Tints are created by adding white to a color. For example, pink is a tint of red.
Select periwinkle accessories such as a book, glassware, or flowers. Accessories allow you to experience a color without committing to a more permanent application such as paint or upholstery.
Pair periwinkle with other colors found in nature. Since periwinkle is often found in flowers, it harmonizes well with analogous colors such as sky blue and spring green to create a soft look. For a moodier look, pair periwinkle with darker analogous shades such as cobalt blue and hunter green.
Note: Analogous colors or hues are those that are adjacent to each other on the color wheel. A shade is created by mixing a color with black.
Try using a more subtle tone of periwinkle on a home exterior as an accent color on a door or shutters. A tone is created by mixing a color with gray.
Energize a patio or porch using periwinkle in chair cushions or throws.
A color in the purple family such as “Very Peri” could be overwhelming if used to paint larger rooms and may not be to everyone’s liking. However, keep an open mind to the possibilities using periwinkle in small ways and have fun experimenting with color in your world!
