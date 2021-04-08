Life is busy and many parents work long hours. Often, much of the time parents do spend with their children is spent driving to and from work or while watching television or video games, rather than quality time together. It is important for parents to schedule time together with their children without phones, email, video games, or other distractions that hinder communication. Children who spend quality time with their parents to do better in school, and tend to be healthier mentally, physically, and emotionally. They are also less likely to engage in risky behavior. Simple things such as preparing and eating a family meal together can promote quality time together and have a positive impact on both the children and the parents. The National Institutes of Health’s publication, We Can! Ways to Enhance Children’s Activity and Nutrition program materials offer the following general tips for determining what tasks are age-appropriate when cooking with kids.
2-year-olds can:
• Wipe tabletops
• Wash fruits and vegetables
• Tear lettuce or greens
• Break cauliflower or broccoli into pieces
• Carry ingredients from one place to another
3-year-olds can:
• Knead and shape dough
• Mix or pour ingredients
• Shake liquids in a covered container to mix them
• Apply soft spreads
• Put things in the trash
4-year-olds can:
• Peel oranges or hard-boiled eggs
• Mash bananas or cooked beans with a fork
• Cut parsley and green onions with kid-safe scissors
• Set the table
5 to 6-year-olds can:
• Measure ingredients
• Use an egg beater
Safety Tips:
- Follow and explain safe food handling so that children will learn how to keep food safe.
- Remind and show children how to wash their hands before handling food and clean dishes.
- Not all children develop at the same pace, evaluate what tasks are appropriate for the ability and developmental level of your child.
- Provide young children nylon, serrated knives, rather than metal knives for chopping. Nylon knives are much safer and will chop most fruits and vegetables. Nylon knives and other age-appropriate kitchen tools for children can be purchased from sources such as the CuriousChef.com website.
- Children should always be supervised by an adult when cooking.
Preparing meals together can provide many happy memories for children as they grow up. Allowing children to help plan menus and help with grocery shopping will make them more apt to want to help with meal preparation at home. Provide the opportunity for children to gain confidence as they learn by not expecting perfection. Reading recipes together helps children improve reading and math skills. And, learning to cook is a life-skill that is invaluable to children.
