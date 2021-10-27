With Halloween falling on Sunday this year, Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor said parents are urged to take their kids trick-or-treating on Saturday (October 30) night.
“We’re asking everyone to do their trick-or-treating on Saturday night between five and eight o’clock, instead of Sunday night” Chief Tutor said. “It’s getting dark shortly after six o’clock so the safest thing is to wrap up by eight o’clock.”
More than a thousand kids are expected to be walking the streets and neighborhoods of Pontotoc again this year celebrating Halloween and Tutor cautioned residents and motorists to be extremely careful.
“If the weather is good, Halloween always brings out hundreds of kids out on the sidewalks and crossing streets and it’s going to be dangerous,” Tutor cautioned.
“Our biggest concern is going to be the Oxford Street area and Hillcrest Subdivision, that’s where we’re expecting the biggest congregation of people,” Tutor said.
Chief Tutor stressed that kids and parents only need to cross Oxford Street at the two intersections where police cars will be stationed.
“We’re going to have police cars and officers set up at two cross-overs on Oxford Street,” Tutor stressed.
“These crossings will be at Oxford Street and Main Street, which is at the red light, and down at the intersection of Oxford Street and Montgomery Street.”
“We don’t need anyone crossing Oxford Street except at those two crossings where we’ll be stationed.”
Chief Tutor also instructed parents not to pull over along Oxford Street and park.
“Don’t park on Oxford Street or try and drive down the street along side of your kids,” Tutor instructed.
“We need to keep the streets as clear as possible so the traffic can see the sidewalks.”
“Parents can park in the Pontotoc Junior High parking lot or at the school bus building on College Street.”
Tutor said it’s critical that parents accompany their children while they trick of treat.
“Parents need to walk with their children at all times because kids get excited and you can’t always count on them to make the best decisions,” he said.
Tutor encouraged parents to take their kids trick or treating as early as possible this evening.
“If they are going door to door, stay in the neighborhood where you know the residents.”
Tutor said it’s important that parents and trick or treaters respect the privacy of all homes.
“Be mindful that not all residents participate in Halloween and if the porch light is not on, don’t go there.”
Tutor stressed that no vandalism will be tolerated.
“If someone’s damaging property or causing trouble, we’re going to pick them up,” Tutor said.
Tutor also cautioned against rolling yards with toilet paper.
“Some people really don’t like it, so don’t roll someone’s yard unless you know they’re not going to file a complaint.”
Tutor said parents need to carry a flashlight so they can see and be seen while trick-or-treating.
“The biggest thing is for motorists to slow down to a crawl because so many kids are going to be out on the streets.”
Parents need to follow some tips to make sure their children and teens and themselves are safe for the night of revelry, including:
-Plan costumes that are bright and reflective. Make sure that shoes fit well and that costumes are short enough to prevent tripping, entanglement or contact with flame.
-Consider adding reflective tape or striping to costumes and trick-or-treat bags for greater visibility.
-Secure emergency identification (name, address, phone number) discreetly within Halloween attire or on a bracelet.
-Because a mask can limit or block eyesight, consider non-toxic and hypoallergenic makeup or a decorative hat as a safe alternative.
-Think twice before using simulated knives, guns or swords. If such props must be used, be certain they do not appear authentic and are soft and flexible to prevent injury.
-Obtain flashlights with fresh batteries for all children and their escorts.
-Plan ahead to use only battery powered lanterns or chemical light sticks in place of candles in decorations and costumes.