Pontotoc Park and Recreation Department is taking registration for flag football June 7 - June 25. The cost is $50, and children in 1st through 5th grades may play (those who will be within this age group in the 2021-22 school year). The season runs late summer until early fall. Forms may be picked up and payment made at the Park and Rec office at 374 Hwy 15 S., Pontotoc, 38863. To learn more call (662) 489-1882.

