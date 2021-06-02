Pontotoc Park and Recreation Department is taking registration for flag football June 7 - June 25. The cost is $50, and children in 1st through 5th grades may play (those who will be within this age group in the 2021-22 school year). The season runs late summer until early fall. Forms may be picked up and payment made at the Park and Rec office at 374 Hwy 15 S., Pontotoc, 38863. To learn more call (662) 489-1882.
Park and Rec accepting flag football registration
Galen Holley
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
comments powered by Disqus
-
68°
Rain Shower
-
Pontotoc, MS (38863)
Today
Thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 81F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Tonight
Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low around 65F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: June 2, 2021 @ 8:27 am
- Full Forecast
-