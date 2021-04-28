Pontotoc Park and Recreation Director Terry Farr this week announced parking changes at Terry Chewe Sportsplex on Highway 15 Bypass in efforts to make fields 5 and 6 more assessable to fans who are handicapped.
Hundreds of fans, including parents and grandparents, attend the ball games and parking is a problem.
But Farr said he’s asking for fans’ cooperation in keeping driveways which literally lead up to the backstop at fields 5 and 6 clear and accessible.
“Parking is a problem, but we’re asking for fans to be courteous and considerate of those who are handicapped and need close access to the fields,” Farr said.
Farr said drop-off and pick-up turn arounds have been marked off at field 5 and field 6 so that handicapped citizens can be dropped off if no close parking is available.
“At field 5 we need to keep the drive leading into the maintenance shop clear,” Farr said. “I’m talking about the drive that goes by the storm shelter and goes into the shop area. There will be an orange barrier there by the drive. That area is for drop off only."
“Two areas there are marked off with no parking signs, but we will allow vehicles with handicapped stickers to park there, but the driveway must stay clear so that folks dropping off a handicapped person can pull up and turn around,” Farr said. “Folks with a proper vehicle can pull up the hill and drop someone off, but they can’t park up there.”
Farr said the same goes for a drop off and turn around area at field 6.
“At field six the drop off area is marked by the yellow handicapped sign. No one can park up the drive that leads to the backstop but you can drive up there and let out someone who is handicapped.”
“But here again, no one can block the driveway up the hill and no one can block the exit road leading back out behind the factory to the bypass. Folks blocking the road and turn arounds are the problems.”
“At field six there are some no parking signs by the railroad ties marked off by police tape. We will allow cars with handicapped parking stickers to park there if there is a space. But you can’t double park and block the exit road.”
Farr repeated that efforts to improve handicapped accessibility will only be successful if everyone complies.
“Parking is a good problem to have because it means a lot of kids are playing and lots of folks are coming to watch them play,” Farr said. “Be mindful of those who are handicapped and need to park close and be able to be dropped off. If you’re healthy, be thankful and let others park closer. But everyone needs to keep their cool and be nice.”