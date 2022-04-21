We frequently hear about heirloom vegetables, but not heirloom ornamental plants. Heirloom ornamentals are called “passalong plants”.
Passalong plants are plants that have been handed from one person to another, that evoke special memories of the person who gave it to you, or of a childhood memory of your first garden experiences. Some of the most treasured plants you can have in your garden are passalong plants.
Often, these heirloom plants can’t be purchased at your local nursery or home improvement store. The only way to get them is to get a cutting from someone who has one. When you obtain a passalong plant from someone who lives in your area, you know that it is suited for the zone you live in, and that it will continue to grow year after year – unlike some of the plants purchased from catalogs or garden centers which may or may not survive in your yard.
If you are interested in reading about southern passalong plants, try the book by Steve Bender and Felder Rushing, Passalong Plants. Although it was originally published in 1993, this popular book is still readily available online. It is an informative, yet enjoyable to read reference covering 117 varieties of plants. The book even has a humorous chapter with photographs of southern yard art including pink flamingos, painted tires, milk of magnesia bottle trees, and much more.
To assist you in sharing and propagating your own passalong plants, refer to the publication Propagating Plants for the Home Landscape (Publication number ISO207) and the many other publications available on the MSU Extension Webpage.
A good opportunity to obtain some local heirloom plants is at the upcoming Pontotoc County Master Gardener Plant Sale on April 30th from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Pontotoc Farmer’s Market located at 25 West Jefferson Street. Not only can you obtain great passalong plants, but you will also be supporting the community projects of these local master gardeners.
References
Bachman, G. R. (2016). Try Confederate Rose, a Pass-Along Heirloom. MSU Extension Service.
Bender, S. & Rushing, F. (1993). Passalong Plants. University of North Carolina Press.