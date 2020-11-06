America truly is an exceptional nation. Sometimes we get so busy with life, we need to be reminded of how blessed we are to live in America. Participating in local Veterans Day celebrations is a great reminder of how thankful we should be as Americans – especially as we approach the Thanksgiving season.
I recently visited with one of my favorite veterans, retired Judge Fred Wicker. Judge Wicker plans to participate in the Veterans Day events on the court square, as well as the events at local schools. Judge Wicker is a World War II veteran, having served in the 9th Army Air Corps in the European Theater operations. He said that growing up in Hickory Flat, the schools always celebrated Veterans Day with songs, speakers, and bands. He also told me a little about the history of Veterans Day. Veterans Day was originally called Armistice Day. According to the Veterans Administration, an armistice (an agreement between opposing sides) was made between the Allied nations and Germany to end World War I. This armistice which took effect at 11:00 a.m. on November 11, 1918, was signed on June 28, 1919 near Versailles, France, and is known as the Treaty of Versailles. President Woodrow Wilson commemorated the first Armistice Day on November 11, 1919 by asking that Americans briefly suspend business activities beginning at 11:00 a.m. According to President Wilson, the intent of this original Armistice Day was to pause and reflect on the heroism of those who died in service to their country, pride in America, and gratitude for both the victory and for the opportunity for America “to show her sympathy with peace and justice in the councils of the nations…”.
Judge Wicker’s daughter, Ellen Cummings, was in town visiting the day I stopped by to see Judge Wicker. Ellen complimented Pontotoc on the many patriotic events she has seen in Pontotoc through the years and noted that this level of patriotic pride is not evident in all communities. Ellen remembered her father telling her that the day he returned from serving in World War II, his father took him to join the American Legion – noting that patriotism was engraved in the hearts and minds of the previous generation.
Judge Wicker quoted the poem In Flanders Fields by Lieutenant Colonel John McCrae.
According to Wikipedia, McCrae was a Canadian physician and soldier. McCrae wrote the poem in 1915 after assisting with the funeral of a close friend who died in battle in the Flanders region of Belgium during World War I. It is believed that McCrae wrote the poem but did not like it and threw it way. Another soldier picked up and saved the poem. The poem became popular around the world and was used to recruit soldiers and to sell war bonds to raise money for the war. It refers to the red poppy flowers that grew over the graves of soldiers in Belgium. The poem reads as follows:
In Flanders fields the poppies blow
Between the crosses, row on row,
That mark our place; and in the sky
The larks, still bravely singing, fly
Scarce heard amid the guns below.
We are the Dead. Short days ago
We lived, felt dawn, saw sunset glow,
Loved, and were loved, and now we lie
In Flanders fields.
Take up our quarrel with the foe:
To you from failing hands we throw
The torch; be yours to hold it high.
If ye break faith with us who die
We shall not sleep, though poppies grow
In Flanders fields.
A special “Thank you” is owed to local officials, the American Legion, the American Legion Auxiliary, the Veterans of Foreign Wars, the Pontotoc Chamber of Commerce/Main Street Program, and others who have had a part in planning Veterans Day events. Our local school officials are to be commended for supporting the celebration of Veterans Day. Time during the school day is tight. Allowing children time to participate in this once-per-year event impresses on them that recognition and respect for our veterans and for America are important; and helps instill in the next generation a lifetime of patriotism.
Partial listing of upcoming Veterans Events:
- November 5th – North Pontotoc Elementary School Veterans Parade
- November 11th – Veterans Day ceremony on the court square at 11:00 a.m. (participants can sit in their vehicles and listen to the program)
- November/December – Veterans Grave Christmas wreaths (American Legion Auxiliary)
Partial listing of area patriotic organizations:
- American Legion
- American Legion Auxiliary
- Daughters of the American Revolution
- Sons of the American Revolution
- Children of the American Revolution
- The Forty and Eight
- Veterans of Foreign Wars
- Mississippi Marine Corps League
Talking with veterans and celebrating Veterans Day helps remind us of how special America is, and that American values are worth fighting for. Check with local organizations and the “Events Calendar” in the Pontotoc Progress for updates about upcoming Veterans Day events as event details are evolving due to COVID-19. Take time to attend an event and thank a Veteran for their service this Veterans Day!
References and Resources:
Veterans Administration, Office of Public and Intergovernmental Affairs (2015). History of Veterans Day. Retrieved from: https://www.va.gov/opa/vetsday/vetdayhistory.asp
Wikipedia (2020). In Flanders Fields. Retrieved from: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/In_Flanders_Fields