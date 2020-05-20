Lynn Patterson accomplished the rare feat of a hole in one while playing golf at Pontotoc Country Club on Tuesday, May 12. Patterson aced the Par 3 second hole while using a driver. Witnesses were Jerry Patterson, Jerry Bright, and Judy Bright.
Patterson records ace at Pontotoc Country Club
Jonathan Wise
