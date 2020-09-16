Players and fellow coaches will remember Pontotoc championship baseball coach Ben Patterson as much for his honorable character as for his baseball savvy.
Coach Patterson, 71 passed away on September 10.
“I never knew a finer man, or a finer coach,” said Reggie Zinn, who played first-base and pitched for the Warriors from 1981-84. “He was different. It didn’t matter how much money you had, or what color you were, or who your mama and daddy were. If you were a good player, you played.
“We are all struggling with this one. He was a terrific family man and coach. He had a way of being assertive and respectful. He taught us more about being men than baseball, but he knew baseball very well.”
Patterson’s coaching tenure at Pontotoc spanned 24 years. He served as head coach from 1980 to 1998. He was among the state’s most successful coaches, with a career record of 474 wins and 161 losses. Coach Patterson led the Warriors to 12 division titles and six North Half championships as well as two back-to-back state championships in 1985-86.
Coach Tommy Wood brought Patterson onboard the Warriors’ staff in 1976.
“Ben was such a fair, upright, and just man,” said Wood, who was also a childhood friend of Patterson’s. “I can’t say enough good things about him. He was a gentleman. His demeanor and the way he went about things every day set an example. All his players picked up on that. He was a knowledgeable coach, and he always held control. We never had a cross word.”
Steven Pegues played centerfield for the Warriors from 1984-87.
“Coach Patterson was a calm individual, and I never saw him get upset,” said Pegues, who went on to play major league baseball for the Cincinnati Reds and Pittsburgh Pirates. “He had a calming effect on me, and I appreciated and admired him greatly. I’m sure other players feel the same. He was a true believer and a good Christian. He taught me a lot about being a man.”
Scotty Kyle played infield for the Warriors under Coach Patterson from 1983-86.
“Playing for coach Patterson was among the most memorable experiences in my life,” said Kyle, who later umpired with Patterson in American Legion baseball. “He was the same man in every aspect of his life, whether he was coaching or umpiring, or whatever he was doing. He loved baseball and the boys who played for him. He could balance personalities and always encouraged us to just go out and play—and that’s what we did, and it worked, and we won.”
Mark Brock covered Warrior baseball for the Pontotoc Progress during some of Patterson’s time at the helm. The state champion team from 1986 that defeated Franklin County stood out in his mind, he said.
“That team had some very memorable playoff moments, as well as setting a national record of 74 home runs,” said Brock. “They hit four home runs including a grand slam in the title game.”
The former sports editor recalled a list of standout players Patterson mentored. “Neal Roberson, David Tutor, Steven Pegues, Terry High, Milfy Weeks, Scotty Kyle, Ronald Fleming, and many others,” said Brock. “Coach Patterson took it all in stride. He was a super person who loved coaching.”
Claude Jones umpired during coach Patterson’s tenure, and his two sons played for the Warriors.
“I called plenty of games and was around baseball a lot during that time, and Ben coached practice better than anyone I ever saw,” said Jones. “He had players hitting on the field, in the cage, hitting soft-toss, everywhere. His philosophy was ‘hit the baseball.’ He taught the overhand curveball before it was popular. He could watch a whole field of activity during practice, and still take a kid aside and coach him individually. He was that good.”
North Pontotoc Principal Brian Sutton played baseball for the country rival North Pontotoc Vikings and graduated in 1988. He later coached baseball himself.
“When anybody in this area talked about baseball, coach Patterson’s name was among the first mentioned,” said Sutton. “He coached young men not only to be good baseball players but good men and productive members of society. Coach Patterson was a good Christian man, a man of faith and character, and the whole county is going to miss him.”
Current Pontotoc Head Baseball Coach and Athletic Director Josh Dowdy was part of the last class Patterson coached at Pontotoc High. On Sunday night the lights in the Hollow stayed lit up with 1948-2020 showing on the scoreboard in Patterson's honor.
"When you think of Pontotoc Warrior baseball you think of coach Patterson," Dowdy said. "Along with Tommy Wood, he built Pontotoc baseball into what it is, and us coaches who have followed behind them, we hope we are doing them justice. With coach Patterson you got exactly on the field what you got off of it. He was just a legendary coach who believed in his players. He trusted us to do the right thing. He was a player's coach."