39 MayflowerShipC20311_V_v_C_Y.jpg

The historical accounts surrounding Thanksgiving add to the rich history of our nation and serve as a reminder of God’s blessings. The Protestant Reformation during the 1500s in England led to changes in the Church of England. A group of Christians who believed that the reforms were not enough chose to separate themselves. This group was called “Separatists” because they separated themselves from the official state church. Their movement was outlawed, leading to persecution and the desire to leave England. They sailed for America on the Mayflower to gain the freedom to worship as they chose and were called Pilgrims. The Pilgrims arrived at Plymouth, Massachusetts in 1620. The severe Massachusetts winter combined with the lack of supplies resulted in the death of half of the Pilgrims. With help from Native Americans, the Pilgrims planted crops in the spring, and by the fall of 1621 they had a bountiful harvest. The Pilgrims celebrated with three days of Thanksgiving to God for His provision.

Newsletters

regina.butler@djournal.com

Recommended for you