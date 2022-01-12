Pontotoc Community Theater will be auditioning their first play of 2022, “You Can’t Be Too Careful” and we are looking for 6 females and 5 males, ages 18 or older.
Auditions will be January 17, 18 and 20 (Monday, Tuesday and Thursday) at 6 p.m. and Saturday, January 22 at 10 a.m. at the Pontotoc Community Theater.
Here is a sneak peek of the play. Four sedate suburban matrons are suddenly interrupted during their weekly bridge game by a pair of inept bank robbers who are desperate for a hideout. At first, our frenzied hostages try frantically (and hilariously) to communicate their plight to two unexpected visitors. With our stalwart heroines being avid viewers of television soap operas soon learn they have the two thieves right where they want them!
This play is perfect for anyone who is older, especially you ladies, and would love to step into the limelight and be a star for a weekend. More information on the dates of the actual production will be published later.
The Pontotoc Community Theater was formed in 2002, which makes this their twentieth year to bring theater culture to this area. Their mission and purpose is to promote, teach and develop interest in the dramatic arts; to educate the general public in the dramatic arts; to advance the general level of culture in the field of dramatic arts by the production of plays, musicals, readings, dramas, comedies, exhibitions and dramatic arts in all forms to Pontotoc County.