By: Avis Corley Porter
We are brothers, you and I, on this planet earth,
Let us never forget we all are of great worth.
God made all human beings of one blood,
Let us treat each other Kindly as we should.
How different the world would be were this true,
There would be peace between me and you.
Our souls are identical no matter what color skin,
That is the way it has always been and we are forever kin.
Look past my exterior into my warm, trusting heart,
Extend the hand of friendship, that would be a good start.
Let peace and love as a mighty river flow,
Then there will be more happiness on earth I know!