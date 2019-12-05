Are y’all ready for some peace? Do you remember the first Christmas message. The angels said “Peace on earth good will toward men?”
There are five Sundays in December, I’ll remember the word “PEACE” throughout the month. That is a word we sorely need during these days of turmoil. I don’t ever remember having peace on this old earth for the wars and rumors of wars keep abounding.
But for Jesus, there would be no Peace. Here is a special way for you to remember PEACE.
P is for Prince. God said that Jesus would be called the ‘Prince of Peace.’ He is peace. He doesn’t just talk about it or teach it. He is it!
E is for Eternal. He is everlasting. We are eternal. He wants us to understand that we will I’ve forever somewhere and He want’s us to live with Him. Forever. Eternally.
A is for All-knowing. Mom always says nothing takes God by surprise. She is right. He knows what we need before we ask it, and He knows how He is going to supply it.
C is for Christ, our Redeemer, the only reason we have Christmas. He was born to be sin for us and to redeem our sins to God. He is the only one who can do that.
E is for Everywhere. That letter I’ll ponder the last Sunday of the month as I face a new year. Jesus is there no matter what I step into tomorrow, or the 366 days of the 2020 tomorrows.
He holds each day in His hand and I can trust Him to love me and hold me whatever the moments may bring.
But in spite of it all, I believe Henry Wadsworth Longfellow said it best with his poem “I heard the bells on Christmas Day.” For those of you who don’t know, it was written against the back drop of the civil war. Here are some of the verses.
I heard the bells on Christmas Day
Their old, familiar carols play,
and wild and sweet
The words repeat
Of peace on earth, good-will to men!
And thought how, as the day had come,
The belfries of all Christendom
Had rolled along
The unbroken song
Of peace on earth, good-will to men!
Till ringing, singing on its way,
The world revolved from night to day,
A voice, a chime,
A chant sublime
Of peace on earth, good-will to men!
And in despair I bowed my head;
"There is no peace on earth," I said;
"For hate is strong,
And mocks the song
Of peace on earth, good-will to men!"
Then pealed the bells more loud and deep:
"God is not dead, nor doth He sleep;
The Wrong shall fail,
The Right prevail,
With peace on earth, good-will to men."
We might not have peace on this earth yet, but we can have peace in our heart by submitting it to the One who made it. Make this holy advent season one to remember by turning to Him. For you can’t have peace until you turn to Jesus. And when you do, you will want to do what it takes to have good will to men. And the angels will resonate that sweet refrain again “Peace on earth, good-will to men.”