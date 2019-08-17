The Peach Festival committee returned a report to the city hall with some good news. “They have $7,600 to begin the festival with next year,” said Mayor Smith. “That is a good start.” The festival will once again be in June next year.
Mike Nesbit with the cemetery committee asked permission to order another hundred corner plates to go at the cemetery, “they will cost $600,” he noted. The board approved the purchase.
Former County Superintendent Gene Turner told the board that there was an effort to get a monument put up in honor of Q.T. Todd.
“This man has done more to help get the ball fields and the other extra curricular things out there for North Pontotoc than you can even imagine,” Turner said. “When I was superintendent he often slipped a check into my hand for the improvement of the school, and they weren’t just little hundred dollar checks either. And whenever we needed dozers and dump trucks he was there with the equipment and the man power and never asked a red cent for it. He was always about making the schools better for the children.”
Mayor Smith told Turner they would work together and come up with a nicely designed memorial.
Ecru water and sewer superintendent Mike Martin asked the board of aldermen to consider an ordinance on grease traps.
“A lot of grease is being flushed down our system and the lift station is being clogged. Without an ordinance we can’t do anything,” he noted. The board agreed to look into the matter.