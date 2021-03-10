The town of Ecru is officially making plans to roll out the peach festival this summer with the blessings of the aldermen.The date will be announced later.
In other matters at the March board meeting the aldermen approved for Mike Martin to attend the Mississippi Rural Water Conference in Biloxi beginning May 31 and Matt Stringer to attend the Mississippi Police Chief’s Conference beginning June 15.
Poll workers for the primary election which will be April 6 were approved and are as follows: Elise Cornwell, Mary Ann Quillian, Jerry Rickels, Diane Sneed and Shirley Ware; the resolution board of Mike Nesbit, Ida Scott and Sondra Waldrop were also approved.
Chief financial officer, Mike Nesbit told the board that the town bent over backwards to accommodate folks during the ice storm when it came to paying their bills. “We had an unprecedented time, the mail didn’t run and banks were also closed so the drafts were off. We took off all the late fees because of this. And even with all of this, there were only four customers cut off and by the end of March 1, they made payments and were turned back on.”
Nesbit said the finances of the town are in very good shape. “We are getting a better hang of the BBI system and look to be even more proficient as time goes on.”
Jennie Thompson, who is heading up the lending library is looking for the people who want to be on the lending library committee. If you work in education or want to support the schools in literacy efforts you are encouraged to contact her about the lending library at jthompson@pcsd.ms.
Street department superintendent Mike Martin said that they are looking to get the lending library put up in Pannell Park soon. “We have the place planned out and it will be going up when it dries out enough,” he noted.
Martin also told the board they have to get the generator repaired that backs up the water wells.
“There are several seals that are leaking because thy are dried out and the engine needs fixing as well.” He said that the repairs will cost $2,492.52. “If we have power outages we need these to runt he well.” The board approved the expense.
Marin gave the board quotes to purchase a tractor, bushhog and spreader. “We don’t have a spreader and surely needed it for spreading salt during the ice storm. We were using a bucket and shovel up there on Q.T. Todd road,” he said. The spreader can also be used to spread fertilize where needed on the side of the road when grasses have to be planted for erosion control. Cost of the vehicle is $56,283.12. The board approved the purchase.
Police chief Matt Stringer asked permission to purchase the vehicle that was put into the budget for him this year. “The cost of this vehicle will be $13,000 with $2,000 more to have it striped. We are pulling the charger out of the fleet and want to replace it with this Explorer.” The board approved the purchase.