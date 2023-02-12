Love Bird Day is almost here. I know several of you are planning to attend parties with your church, school, or other social group. When I was a child, I looked forward to the party at school, because we would often get heart shaped suckers and little conversation candies with all sorts of love messages on them. I read every single candy before popping it into m y mouth. I still enjoy those candies and swipe a few when the grands have them at my house.
I remember a Valentine’s party at church many years ago when we lived in Alabama. Our pastor had been blessed with a wonderful singing voice. He dressed as Elvis and did a fantastic job of entertaining us with beautiful love songs. The attire for the evening was 50’s wear. I wore a skirt and sweater with a scarf tied around my pony tail, white ankle socks and saddle oxfords, my South Pontotoc Cougar sweater, and accented the outfit by wearing Dale’s class ring on a chain around my neck. We, girls, sat on the floor while Brother Franklin (Elvis) sang and whenever he threw a scarf our way we pretended to swoon. That was such a fun night and one that I will ever cherish.
Most people would never think of owls as love birds, but I do. When my niece was getting married, we had several family members come from other states for the wedding. We enjoyed a family supper in my backyard, and for the cake decoration I selected owls. I shared a bit of information about owls and how they are monogamous, with many species like the barn owls who mate for life. I am not too sure how much the family gave a hoot about my owl knowledge, but they certainly enjoyed the cake. You might be fascinated with the results if you should decide to feather your nest with a little research on these amazing creatures. I know God created many beautiful and interesting birds, but I am particularly fond of the wise old owl.
Whatever plans you have for the 14th or there about, I hope you have a heartwarming experience. I suspect the restaurants will be crowded and the flower shops will be overloaded with orders, so don’t plan on being in a hurry. Maybe you can use the waiting time holding hands and talking with your sweetheart. But for goodness’s sake, put down the phones and enjoy an actual conversation. I know a couple who stays on their phones during an entire meal when they go out to eat. They text back and forth if they have something to say. Can you believe that? I, personally, enjoy light conversation during a meal with friends or relatives. I never know what embarrassing tid-bit of information I may pick up to store away in my brain until just the right occasion to let it slip. I promise that I am not a mean person, but I do like to have fun with my people.
In thinking about love, I’d love to see all retired teachers at the meeting next week. It always makes my heart happy to get together with this group. If you are a retired educator, we would love to have you join us on Feb. 15 at 11:30 at Yamato Steakhouse of Japan on West Oxford Street. We will have a special guest from Three Rivers to share lots of important information with us.
I hope everyone has a special week filled with lots of love and lovely people. The old man and I would like to take this opportunity to send Valentine’s Day wishes to each of you and thank y’all for the love you have shown to us and our family.