Love Bird Day is almost here.  I know several of you are planning to attend parties with your church, school, or other social group.  When I was a child, I looked forward to the party at school, because we would often get heart shaped suckers and little conversation candies with all sorts of love messages on them.  I read every single candy before popping it into m y mouth. I still enjoy those candies and swipe a few when the grands have them at my house.

regina.butler@djournal.com

