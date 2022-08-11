Is it any wonder that Jesus told his disciples to let the little children come unto Him. I was thinking about that while spending a few days in Alabama with relatives. I had gone to meet for the first time our new great nephew and thoroughly enjoyed an abundance of baby love.
When I looked into that precious baby’s face, I saw nothing but pure innocence. His three-year-old brother depends on us as well, for guidance, love, and protection. Now isn’t that the way that we, Christians, should be as babes in Christ. Jesus knew this, and that is why He tells us that we should depend on Him with that child-like faith, so that we can learn, grow, and develop into the people He would have us to be.
Jim, Cathy, and their family so graciously allowed me to rock and hold and love on their sweet baby to my heart’s content. Sassy Cathy said that I was one of the first “strangers” for him to take to since he was born. As you can imagine, that filled my heart with joy. Though I knew I must return to Pontotoc, had there been a way to slow down time, I would have done so.
During my visit, my niece Mallory requested that I do something for her. She knows I like to cook, and I like to spoil her. So, she knew that whatever she asked for, I would do my very best to make it happen. The family had read my column a few weeks ago about doughburgers, and good grief; they had never had any! They agreed that they would like to try them, so I cooked doughburgers on the first night. I can’t say for sure, but since they cleaned their plates and told me they were really good, it was my assumption that they liked them, and perhaps might add them to their repertoire of favorite foods.
I was not surprised when Mallory requested chicken and dumplings for the second night, and on the third night, I tried to make everybody happy. Just for Jim, I threw an English pea casserole together, and baked pork chops per Mallory’s request. Since Mallory likes the way I make mashed potatoes, of course I made a big bowl for her, and finished the meal with cream style corn. I know you are thinking, “Where is the cornbread?”. Not a speck of cornmeal was to be found in their kitchen. I honestly don’t think it would hurt these Alabama folks to eat a little cornbread every once in a while and put a little meat on their bones. Do I dare mention that not a drop of sweet tea existed in their house either? Imagine that!! Well, I took care of the situation. I made a grocery list for the next night I was planning to cook and sent it to the store by Mallory. I knew she would get anything I sent for, and she did.
On my last night to cook for the family, I made potato soup and fry bread or hoe cakes as some of you may call them. We also had iced tea, sweet of course, with the meal. The little three-year-old ate two and a half of the cornbread cakes and Jim enjoyed his with apple butter. I reckon they enjoyed that meal as well as the others, because they cleaned their bowls and thanked me for a good supper. On the two nights that I did not cook, the family made sure we were well fed. On the night of our arrival, they ordered pizza and on the day Jim had planned to grill hamburgers it rained. Consequently, we settled for order out Taco Bell for supper. It was a great six days filled with lots of good food, family fun chit-chat and laughter.
I’m happy to be back home in Pontotoc, but I sure do miss those slobbery baby sugars. I am really happy to have FaceTime on our telephones for keeping in touch until we can arrange another visit. Anna and Molly are also missing the fun they had with their little cousins, and I suspect the Alabama folks are missing Anna and Molly. The girls did an excellent job of keeping the three-year-old occupied and allowing the grownups a little much deserved rest.
They probably don’t miss this old Nana rummaging around in their kitchen and drinking up all their coffee. But I will say that they couldn’t have done any more to make us feel welcomed and at home. I love these folks, and it is good to know that they love us back. Family!
