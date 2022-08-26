Did any of y’all ever watch the Captain Kangaroo television show? I loved that show and watched it anytime I had the opportunity. I remember that an advertisement for the show was presented by the Wonder Bread company. It was a cute ad featuring some children playing and a lady making sandwiches with the bread. The voice on the commercial informed the viewer, “These are the wonder years, the formative years, ages one through twelve.” Of course, they are talking about the nutritious advantage of eating wonder bread, but I often think about what else it might mean. The formative years, I believe are more than the development of strong bones and teeth. These years are when a foundation is laid upon which the child will develop in character.
I have heard that it takes a village to raise a child. I believe that to be true, especially during the wonder years. How does a child learn right from wrong, good manners, proper grammar, and moral character? These foundations are set by those with whom the child spends the greatest amount of time. That village of folks will build the foundation. I am very thankful for the people who were instrumental in giving me a firm platform upon which to build my life. My parents lived in a way that without a doubt practiced what they preached. Anybody who knew them knew that their word was their bond. Every time I chance to meet Judge Jimmy Roberts, he makes a point to remind me how fortunate I was to have such good parents.
Dr. Montgomery was quite fond of Daddy and often takes times to share a funny story about him. If my daddy had a motto, it would have to have been, “As far as for me and my house, we will serve the Lord.”
I had wonderful teachers in school who played an important part in my village of people. They always conducted themselves in such a manner as to set a good example to the students. I loved all of my teachers, but my favorite was Miss Sara Margaret Wright. She was the country Bible teacher, and I was thrilled for the days to come for her visits to our classroom. Later, she taught me the Bible in high school as an elective. Miss Wright was the prime example of a godly woman.
Our family attended church services at Toccopola Baptist Church. Some of my most cherished memories took place on the grounds of that church building. I loved my Sunday School classes, Bible Schools, worship services, and any other activity that took place. It always puts a smile on my face to think about the Sundays when the preacher’s family would join us for dinner. Back in those days, different families would take turns hosting the preacher since he traveled a far piece and would need to be around for the evening sermon. On those Sundays, it was like a holiday at our table. Mother would serve a meal fit for a king. Toccopola Baptist Church holds an even more special place in my heart because Dale and I were married at that same altar when I had accepted Jesus into my heart so many years before.
I have enjoyed visiting the church periodically and returning each year for homecoming. You see, homecoming at Toccopola Baptist Church isn’t just for that church but is more of a reunion of anybody who has ever been connected with the town. It was my great honor to be asked to speak one year while Mother was still alive and then again after her death. Nancy White had requested that I write a poem about Toccopola, and it was my pleasure to share the poem with the audience at last year’s homecoming. Some of you may have never been to Toccopola, and I encourage you to research the rich history of the place and possibly visit the land of Betty Allen. If you are near the town and have a little rumble in your tummy, you might want to grab a bite of really good food (especially hamburgers and breakfast biscuits) at the Toccopola Grocery.
I am very excited to announce that Toccopola Baptist Church will celebrate its 150th birthday at this year’s homecoming. I know you will want to come out and hear our guest speaker. She is as much Toccopola as anyone could be and loves the place like I do. Wanda Luther Dean, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ladell Luther, will speak at the 11 o’clock service on August 28. I hope we can pack the church and give Wanda the welcome she deserves. I am looking forward to seeing many old and new faces to help celebrate this special event.
A Tribute to My Hometown
Homecoming in my hometown comes around each year
“Why would you want to go there?” you may ask of me,
It’s not the small town that brings me back, though I hold it dear
No, it is the little girl with Shirley Temple curls that I see.
It is Mrs. Gilmer and Mrs. White teaching me in school
It is the Sunday morning church bell ringing,
It is the stories about Sally and Spot and following The Golden Rule
It is Christmas parties, Mr. Stahlnaker dressed as Santa, and carolers singing.
It is basketball games being played in a packed gym
It is a trip to the gin with cotton on the truck,
It is where Elvis sang; my parents saw him
It is going down dirt roads on a hayride and getting the wagon stuck.
It is a little girl reciting poetry to her mother’s homemaker group
It is a cool breeze blowing the laundry on the line,
It is Grandma’s chicken and dumplings and homemade tomato soup
It is visiting Aunt Ruby and Melba and Buford, always a good time.
It is Mr. Luther loading his Ag boys on his old green truck
And all the folks who helped us when we were in need,
It is when my little brother killed his first big buck
It is being in 4-H and helping our town by doing a good deed.
It is the Indian heritage of our town that my mother loved so
She taught us about Betty Allen who keeps Toccopola in Mississippi history,
In my mind’s eye, I can just see her now, educating people wherever she might go
About the brave Indian woman’s great victory.
Looking over toward the old school grounds, I can almost see
Mary and Rita and Bobby, and Wanda and oh so many more,
Look over there; it’s my daddy, with Tinker and Joe, having a good laugh with Mr. Jimmy Lee
And, oh what a blessing it would be
To hear Miss Wright, teach the Bible at school like she did before.
Ah! These memories of how life used to be are indeed the foundation of me
So, it matters not where my feet may roam,
Toccopola, Mississippi will forever be
The place in my heart that I call home.
