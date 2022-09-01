Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Isn’t it wonderful to get more than you bargained for? You know, like when you get an extra-big sized bottle of shampoo with free ounces for the same price as the regular sized one. I am always looking for a good deal, and sometimes one will take me by surprise. The deal I am thinking about came as the result of a situation where I never expected to get anything extra and was just happy to get what I needed.

Newsletters

regina.butler@djournal.com

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus