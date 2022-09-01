Isn’t it wonderful to get more than you bargained for? You know, like when you get an extra-big sized bottle of shampoo with free ounces for the same price as the regular sized one. I am always looking for a good deal, and sometimes one will take me by surprise. The deal I am thinking about came as the result of a situation where I never expected to get anything extra and was just happy to get what I needed.
It will be six years this Halloween when I fell through a floor and totally did a number on my left leg. Long story short, I was looking at having knee surgery about a year and a half ago, but my doctor sent me to aqua therapy to get my back straightened out before having the knee surgery. The therapy not only fixed my back, but it has helped so much that I have not had to get the surgery. Once my prescription for therapy was complete, I was blessed to be able to continue as a pool member and work out twice a week. Yes, therapy has been great for my back and legs. But I have found a bonus in going. These two hours a week have not only relieved my body aches but have also been good for my overall wellbeing.
Southern Physical and Aquatic Therapy is so much more than a place to go with a prescription from the doctor to fix body ailments. For me, it has been something like a support group for women with similar aches and pains. We encourage each other and rejoice at our accomplishments and good doctor reports. I have met some of the nicest ladies who are a joy to be around and with who I have become friends. I was amazed at how many of us are retired teachers. Thanks to one of these retired teachers, I am now involved in the local association for retired teachers. I have even recruited cast members for the local theatre group and introduced the theatre to other people who now regularly enjoy attending the productions. I have renewed old friendships with gals I knew in high school and college. We had lost touch with each other as we married, raised families, and went about our separate ways. Most of them had remained in the county while I was off exploring Alabama. This social aspect of therapy has been almost as rewarding for me emotionally as the physical part has been for my knees and back. Don’t get the wrong idea. Therapy is not a social club. We work really hard, but the time flies when we are having so much fun together. The warm water feels amazing and helps our bodies to relax during the work out. We listen to good ole 70’s music, and sometimes you might even hear us singing along to some of our favorite songs. I don’t know what the men do in their therapy sessions, but I am sure they enjoy them. Come to think about it, I wonder what they do talk about. Men stuff, I reckon weather, sports, hobbies, and tinkering with their big boy toys like riding lawn mowers and golf carts.
I often get tickled at Dale when I crawl into the car to go to therapy carrying herbs, magazines, baked goods, or some other little happy for my friends. Then there are the days when he picks me up that I get in the car with goodies they have brought to me. I have come home with fruit, vegetables, homemade goat’s milk soap, and even a Mrs. Santa costume. Dale has learned to just go with the flow and not ask questions. Many of my therapy friends are wonderful Christian women and we often share prayer requests with each other. What a blessing it is to know others are praying for you and with you. We also share upcoming activities at our churches and invite each other to attend. Anybody who is aware of an upcoming community event is required to share that information. Each of us is obligated to keep everyone as informed as possible so no one misses out on any fun or opportunity to get free stuff. I am sure it will not surprise you to learn that we also have some really great ideas as to how our county, state and nation should be run. Unfortunately, we have yet to be consulted for our governing abilities, but we are ready as soon as someone decides to give us the go-ahead.
You have probably figured out that since most of us are close in age, we share lots of similar experiences and interests. The most commonly talked about are grandchildren. Running a close second to the grands are our husbands. Trading recipes and kitchen hacks is great fun, too, and I never know what new tidbit of information I will acquire. I thought going to the beauty shop was informative, but therapy has really been an eye-opener.
I always pick up whatever beach towel is on top of the pile when I head out the door for therapy. I generally end up with one of the grand’s cartoon towels, but on August 16 I was totally surprised when I unrolled my towel. Ironically, I had picked up my Elvis towel featuring the .29 stamp that was issued in his memory in 1992. Of course, my towel sent us down memory lane as we shared our memories of that amazing man and where we were on August 16 of 45 years ago. At one point, I think we were, all, working really hard to keep from shedding a tear or two as we recalled hearing the news of his death. Speaking of Elvis there is going to be a wonderful event during the Bodock Festival this year on September 10. The Pontotoc Community Theatre will be celebrating their 20th anniversary with festivities for the family throughout the day. The main event will be a free Elvis performance at 3 o’clock in the afternoon. The theatre is located at 106 North Main Street, and we would love to have you in attendance. Spread the word, load up the family, and get ready to enjoy a great show. I will have to work especially hard for the next couple of weeks at therapy, so I can shake, rattle, and roll with the king.
Yes, aqua therapy is fantastic for my aches and pains, but the fellowship is a welcomed bonus. I never thought I could enjoy exercise so much as I do, and I never want to miss a session. Therapy for the mind, body, and soul; buy one and get two free. Now, that's a bargain!
