After spending almost two weeks in North Alabama helping my brother in-law’s family get settled into their new home, it is good to be back in Pontotoc. Though we worked hard getting them somewhat situated in the new house, I took time to enjoy my two great-nephews. They are such fun boys and the older one picked up on everything I said or did. I taught him to take his food on the train down to tummy town and to be sure to chew-chew. But I had to be careful as to what I said. He heard me say, “Bless your heart,” and I am sure everyone at daycare has had their heart blessed several times. The baby turned a year old on the day I left. He and I enjoyed some good naps after several rounds of ‘She’ll Be Coming Round the Mountain’ and ‘Shew Fly Shew’. I am not sure if he enjoyed my singing or if he went to sleep as not to have to listen to me. Either way, my little butterbean is a joy to hold and watch sleep. By the time I see him again, he will probably be too active to stop and rock with Nana Kay. He was just about to start walking when I left, and I expect a video any day of him taking steps.
I got home just in time to enjoy several activities including my granddaughter’s twelfth birthday celebration. It is difficult for me to believe she is a pre-teen. It seems like just a little while ago, we were bringing her home from the hospital. I have enjoyed several fun holiday events including the children’s play at the Pontotoc Community Theatre and Lunching With Books. The children always do such an amazing job with their productions, and the one this year was exceptionally well done. We had a good crowd at Lunching With Books to hear Rayanne Carter’s beautiful Christmas music on the piano and to welcome our guest speaker, Hugh Jackson. Thank you to the Pontotoc Women’s Club for providing the delicious meal which was enjoyed by everyone.
Yes, Pontotoc is feeling a lot like Christmas everywhere I go. Not only is our town alive with festive decorations, but the magic of the season can be seen throughout the county. Going for a drive to see beautifully decorated homes and yards is one of my favorite family traditions. A few times over the past 45 years, snow began to fall during our sight-seeing outings making the ride even more special.
Snow always reminds me of something special that happened one Christmas many years ago when I was just a little girl. I was probably around six or seven years old, because it was before my younger brother joined our family. We awoke on Christmas Eve to falling snow. Huge flakes floated to the ground. What a sight! The snow fell so quickly and had begun to accumulate in no time at all. Before noon, we had ankle deep snow, and by time to milk the cows the snow was halfway to being knee deep.
When Daddy was sure Grandma was secure for the night and the milking was done, we ate hot homemade tomato soup and cheese toast for supper. I worried about Santa making the trip in the snow, but Mother reminded me that he was used to it since he did live at the North Pole. That settled my nerves, and I went to dress for bed. I reminded Mother to not lock the back door, so Santa could get in the house. We had a coal-oil burning heater in front of the closed off fireplace making the chimney impassable for Santa. Mother tucked me into the warm bed and reassured me that the back door would be available for the ole gent to enter the house. Soon the sandman came, and I was dreaming of snow and candy canes. The next morning the snow had stopped falling and it was obvious that Santa had indeed visited during the night. Our stockings were filled with nuts, fruit and candy, and gifts surrounded the tree. With a spark of glee in her voice, Mother called me to the kitchen. She placed a chair in front of the sink and had me stand on it to be able to see clearly out the kitchen window. There in the snow, I saw boot prints going to and from the back door. But that’s not all; I saw hoof prints near where the boot prints started and stopped. I hugged Mother, and neither of us said a word. We knew! Now that I am grown, I know that because I lived on a dairy farm and had a wonderful daddy who would do his best to make any request from Mother a reality, there is a logical explanation for the prints in the snow. But the little girl inside of me tingles with delight, because she knows the true story from that magical Christmas morning. It really doesn’t matter which explanation you prefer to believe; the fact is that those boot and hoof prints were made because someone loved the little girl snuggled down in her bed dreaming about snow and candy canes.
Without love, we would have no reason to celebrate this season of giving. Because God loved us, He gave the greatest gift of all. I shudder to think where we would be if not for love.
Birth of Our King
By: Kay Hodges Smith
CHRISTMAS: Birth of our king, whose praises we sing
Holy night, glorious night, Christ was born, God’s delight
Radiant with joy, she wrapped the babe and held him tight
Inn was full, so in a manger He lay
Sweet Baby Jesus, sleeping in the hay
Trumpets sounded, and to the Shepherds the angels sang
Mary’s child is born; “Alleluia, Alleluia”, their praises rang
Age old prophecies, on that night, had come true
Son of God, King of Kings, born of a virgin for me and you
