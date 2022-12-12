After spending almost two weeks in North Alabama helping my brother in-law’s family get settled into their new home, it is good to be back in Pontotoc.  Though we worked hard getting them somewhat situated in the new house, I took time to enjoy my two great-nephews.  They are such fun boys and the older one picked up on everything I said or did.  I taught him to take his food on the train down to tummy town and to be sure to chew-chew.  But I had to be careful as to what I said.  He heard me say, “Bless your heart,” and I am sure everyone at daycare has had their heart blessed several times.  The baby turned a year old on the day I left.  He and I enjoyed some good naps after several rounds of ‘She’ll Be Coming Round the Mountain’ and ‘Shew Fly Shew’.  I am not sure if he enjoyed my singing or if he went to sleep as not to have to listen to me.  Either way, my little butterbean is a joy to hold and watch sleep.  By the time I see him again, he will probably be too active to stop and rock with Nana Kay.  He was just about to start walking when I left, and I expect a video any day of him taking steps.

