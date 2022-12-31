I hope everyone had a wonderful Christmas. As we were putting away the decorations, I was thinking about how it seems like just yesterday that we were treating the trick-or-treaters. Then in a whirlwind, Thanksgiving was over and now Christmas has come and gone, and we are buying our black-eyed peas to welcome in a new year. Where does time go? It just seems to fly faster than I can keep up with it. Do any of you ever feel the same way?
My daily Bible verse for the other day was Proverbs 27: 1, “Do not boast about tomorrow, for you do not know what a day may bring fort.” That verse got me thinking about the year I graduated from high school. We were each asked for a quote to put beside our names in the yearbook. Mine was, “Do not put off what you can do today for we have no promise of tomorrow.” Think about time, how fast it passes and how much of it is wasted. During my days of teaching school, we had a saying, ‘time on task’, which simply meant to keep the children engaged in their studies during their time in the classroom. I realize that I need to be more on task with the time I am given on this planet.
I am the world’s worst at procrastinating. I put off until the last minute what I know needs to be done and then rush, rush, rush to get it completed on time. I am a list maker. If getting everything organized on paper could get the task done, I’d be great at it, but unfortunately that is not the case.
I plan to make my resolution for the twenty-third year of this millennium to use my time more carefully and not procrastinate so much. Unfortunately, I’ll be trying to catch up this time next year if I stick to it the way I have followed through in my past resolutions. I know I am not alone, because many people have confessed to being the same way.
Believe it or not, I have actually found folks who are less organized and on task than I am. I wonder why some of us just can’t seem to get it together when others are Johnny on the spot and prepared days or even weeks in advance.
My husband would never put off getting something done until the last minute. I suppose the old saying, ‘opposites attract’, must be true.
Some evenings I feel like my day is gone before it gets started. I can relate to a post on a friend’s facebook page which stated, “It took me all day to get nothing done.” Do you ever have one of those days? Dale says that we are living on borrowed time, and I suppose he has a point. Not one of us has been guaranteed to catch another breath nor the chance to do tomorrow what we could be doing today. And yet, I, the girl who posted that quote in the yearbook, have done a horrible job of practicing what I preached.
If you are one of those on-the-spot-Johnny type of people, I salute you. If you are more like I am I encourage you to join me in an attempt to make and keep a resolution of time on task. Let’s take time to enjoy the time we are given and not find us rushing around because we waited until the last minute.
Whatever resolutions you decide to make, I hope you will be able to keep them throughout the new year. As for me, I think the time has come for this ‘ole gal to get on task. Will I succeed? I don’t know. Only time will tell.
