I hope everyone had a wonderful Christmas. As we were putting away the decorations, I was thinking about how it seems like just yesterday that we were treating the trick-or-treaters. Then in a whirlwind, Thanksgiving was over and now Christmas has come and gone, and we are buying our black-eyed peas to welcome in a new year. Where does time go? It just seems to fly faster than I can keep up with it. Do any of you ever feel the same way?

