Have you started Christmas shopping or are you one of those ambitious people who are completely finished by the end of November? I hope you are not in the group of people who try to make it to the store before it closes on Christmas Eve and have no clue what you are going to purchase when you get there. No, I’m certain that none of y’all have ever been in that group. I will admit that I am a year-round shopper. If I see a really good deal and have someone in mind who would like that item, I buy it and save it until either their birthday or for their Christmas gift. I have always been a tad frugal, and as a result Mother used to say that I had a nose for a sale. When we lived in Alabama, my neighbors came up with a new slang word for having hit upon a really good sale, “We Kayed it.” That might have embarrassed some people, but I considered it something of a complement. I recall once when Peggie Brown and I were shopping in Tupelo. I had a $10 coupon and purchased something from a clearance rack marked down 75% off the original price of $40. When I checked out, my total bill was $0. Peggie was simply amazed when I took my bad, smiled at the clerk, and strolled out the door. I can still hear the amazement in her voice as she laughed, “Kay, you got that for free.” “Sure did”, I replied as I hugged my bag. Remember I described myself as being frugal, not stingy. I would hope to never be thought of as a stingy person. I have been so overly blessed that I try to be a sharing person, though I realize that I could do much better in the sharing department. There is always room for improvement in anything we do, or at least that is true for me.
One Christmas, however, I realized that my method of storing these year-round gifts had backfired on me. Until that year, I simply put the purchases in the closet and pulled them out when I was ready to wrap gifts. That year, I pulled out everything and could not find the new Christmas tie I had purchased for Dale at the after-Christmas sale in January. I was not going to wrap it but have him wear it during the month to church. I finally decided that I must have put the tie back and not purchased it at all. I thought no more about it until I was digging through the gift closet for Robin’s birthday present in July. There it was, the Christmas tie! I decided that day to rework my storage method and have used this method ever since. I got a notebook (now I use the computer) and divided several pages into columns. One page was labeled Christmas, another for birthdays, and another was miscellaneous. I labeled the columns: name, item, storage location, and date. I pulled out everything I had stored in the closet and filled in the columns so I could easily see what I had and exactly where in the closet it was located. Some were on shelves, some in boxes and some in bags hanging on pegs in the closet. If the closet overflowed, which it sometimes did, I could easily see where I had stashed those purchases. I never lost another gift, and Dale had a beautiful new tie to wear when December rolled around.
All gifts don’t come in colorful packages trimmed with shiny bows and ribbon. Many gifts that don’t cost a cent mean so much to the recipient. A smile and an encouraging comment to the clerk checking out your groceries might bring a ray of sunshine to their otherwise dreary day. Who knows? Some days are just gloomy, until out of the blue I’ll get a sweet text, phone call or message from a friend. I could go on and on, but you get the idea. We never know how a smile, a kind word, or a hug can change somebody’s day, but one thing is for sure, it won’t change if we don’t take the time to share a little bit of love and kindness. With Christmas season in full swing, try not to get lost in the commercial aspect of the holiday, but take time to give a little of yourself and never forget the true reason we celebrate. Speaking of celebrating, the Retired Teacher Officers will host a holiday soup luncheon. If you are a retired teacher, I hope you will mark you calendar for Monday, December 12 at 11:30 to join us for lunch at the Pontotoc County Library. This promises to be a great day of fellowship and special entertainment. Please come and allow us, your officers, to provide this little gift as a token of our appreciation for you and your service to the field of education.
‘Twas the Night Before Christmas
By Kay Hodges Smith
‘Twas the night before Christmas
God glanced about the Earth,
He looked to and fro
All over its girth.
“They missed it again,” he said with a sigh
A heavy heart and a tear in His eye,
“I gave them my son
So they could be free
My greatest gift
To them from me.
They traded me in
For a man in red,
A little tree
And a horse-drawn sled.
How do I save them
And make them see,
That my love is complete
And my grace is free?
How do I help them
When all they know,
Is a talking snowman
And a box with a bow?
Maybe next Christmas
They will stop and see,
That their greatest gift
Is the child from me.”
