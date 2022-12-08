Have you started Christmas shopping or are you one of those ambitious people who are completely finished by the end of November? I hope you are not in the group of people who try to make it to the store before it closes on Christmas Eve and have no clue what you are going to purchase when you get there. No, I’m certain that none of y’all have ever been in that group. I will admit that I am a year-round shopper. If I see a really good deal and have someone in mind who would like that item, I buy it and save it until either their birthday or for their Christmas gift. I have always been a tad frugal, and as a result Mother used to say that I had a nose for a sale. When we lived in Alabama, my neighbors came up with a new slang word for having hit upon a really good sale, “We Kayed it.” That might have embarrassed some people, but I considered it something of a complement. I recall once when Peggie Brown and I were shopping in Tupelo. I had a $10 coupon and purchased something from a clearance rack marked down 75% off the original price of $40. When I checked out, my total bill was $0. Peggie was simply amazed when I took my bad, smiled at the clerk, and strolled out the door. I can still hear the amazement in her voice as she laughed, “Kay, you got that for free.” “Sure did”, I replied as I hugged my bag. Remember I described myself as being frugal, not stingy. I would hope to never be thought of as a stingy person. I have been so overly blessed that I try to be a sharing person, though I realize that I could do much better in the sharing department. There is always room for improvement in anything we do, or at least that is true for me.

