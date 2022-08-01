Anna

My Southern Belle granddaughter Anna smelling of the honeysuckle all dressed up in her Titanic dress complete with gloves and a hat.

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

In the midst of packing for a little get-away with the hubby, I was trying to decide which hat to take. Did I want to carry a large, floppy hat in my hands or pack one that could be rolled up and squished into the suitcase. I decided on the safari hat.

Newsletters

regina.butler@djournal.com

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus