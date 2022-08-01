In the midst of packing for a little get-away with the hubby, I was trying to decide which hat to take. Did I want to carry a large, floppy hat in my hands or pack one that could be rolled up and squished into the suitcase. I decided on the safari hat.
I love hats! I do wish they would come back in style. I have some that are good for the pool or golf course, but I love the big fu-fu hats like women used to wear to church. Mother preferred a small hat with a veil, but Grandma loved to wear big hats with flowers all over them, and I thought they were wonderful. When I was a child, Mother always purchased a hat to o accent my new Easter frock. She would attach a round, flat hat to my head with bobby pins. I did not like those hats. I wanted one like Grandma wore. But it made Mother happy, so I didn’t complain very much. When I look at old Easter pictures, it looks like a frisbee had landed on my head.
I have several hats that were just too cute to leave in the store but seldom get worn. I always take one or two when I visit my sister-in-law in Florida. She loves to wear hats, but not to church. We sport our hats to visit museums and for other such outings during my stay. I have a bestie who lives in Alabama, and she loves hats like I do. Sometimes when she visits Pontotoc, we adorn our heads with some of our favorite hats for church and then do the same when I visit her. You know the old saying, “Two heads are better than one.”
Perhaps the hat was the main reason I enjoyed being a Sassy Red Hatter when we lived in Butler. It was so much fun to go on adventures with a crowd of women decked out in purple outfits and all sorts of red hats. I do wish I could find such a group in Pontotoc with which to hat up, have fun and just be silly. I remember once when my brother was visiting us in Alabama. It was Red Hat meeting day, and I was clad from head to toe in purple and red. I walked into the room and when he stopped laughing, he asked if I was going out in public dressed like that. I informed him that I most certainly was going and that I was extremely proud to be a member of the group. We were a sight for sore eyes; that’s for sure. As you can imagine, we drew lots of attention wherever we went and loved getting it. People would ask us where we were from, make our pictures, and sometimes we even made it into the newspaper.
Though I am extremely fond of horses, I think the hat is why I have always wanted to attend the Kentucky Derby. I would love the chance to dress up and grace my head with a big ole fu-fu hat and slide my hands into a pair of short, white gloves. It is fun to do something out of the ordinary with a group when I would never venture to do it alone. I could never be described as a trend-setter. I prefer the security of safety in numbers, but if any of you want to start a Chapeau Revival, count me in.
Gloves are another passion of mine. Gloves and hats go together like peas and cornbread. When my granddaughter’s UFO class studied the Titanic, they celebrated the unit with a night of dinner on the Titanic. I had so much fun helping Robin and her select the perfect dress and shoes for the occasion. On the evening of the dinner, I placed my puffy white hat atop her head and surprised her with a pair of elbow length white lace gloves. She was beautiful! We went outside to make pictures before leaving for the event. Though she was dressed for dinner on the Titanic, when I spotted her in the backyard smelling the honeysuckle I could only think of her as, “My little Southern belle.”
I have heard that what goes around comes around. I think that may be true, because peasant blouses and bell bottom jeans are back as well as the mini, midi and the maxi dresses. I can only hope my hats and gloves and I aren’t dry rotted by the time they make it back. In the meantime, I think I’ll go slap a hat on my head and style myself right on out into my backyard.
