It was a normal Sunday morning. My alarm went off, and I wandered into the kitchen to pour a cup of coffee before sitting down to the computer for my daily Bible reading. Just as I sat down, I heard Snoopy, our hound puppy, sound the alarm.
Dale informed me that the pup had seen a squirrel a little while ago and was probably still barking at it. I tried to tune out the barking while I read the scripture and drank the coffee. “He is still at it,” I told Dale. “I wish the squirrel would take the hint and go elsewhere.”
I went on with my morning routine of preparing for Sunday School and trying to get all of my ducks in a row. The dog continued to bark. In a few minutes the phone rang. Our son-in-law was outside. He had come to borrow something from our refrigerator and told Dale that there was a terrapin in the dog pen.
I don’t know who was happier when Dale removed the terrapin, it or Snoopy. As we walked back to the house, Dale mentioned that it had probably come up into the yard after my tomatoes. I looked down at the plants and suddenly my mind went back to Melba Berry’s greenhouse at Toccopola. Our cousin, Melba, owned the place along with her son, Billy Buford, and Aunt Ruby Johnston.
Everybody knew where to buy their peppers, tomatoes, and other little plants at gardening time. Melba had the best! Thinking about being in her greenhouse, I could almost smell the aroma of the place. I loved the smell of the plants, the soil and everything that went along with it. To this day, the smell of a tomato plant brings pleasure to my nose.
Daddy and Billy Buford would load our purchases into the truck and then Mother and Daddy would unload them at the edge of the garden. Daddy would go ahead and get the holes ready, and we would come behind him with the plants. Mother planted them, and it was my job to run back and forth to bring her a couple at a time. I loved the feeling of the soil under my feet, between my toes, and up my ankles. When the plants were in the ground, Mother and I would stop at the faucet behind the back porch to wash our hands, faces and feet before entering the house.
Mother would knock off her shoes and leave them on the back porch for next time. Daddy would go on to do his chores while Mother and I got supper ready. I loved the feeling of stepping my bare feet onto the cool linoleum kitchen floor. Between the garden dirt and the kitchen floor, my feet couldn’t have been happier.
Talking about tomatoes, do you like fried green tomatoes? I do! I have loved them for as long as I can remember. You know how you don’t really remember doing something when you were quite small, but your parents tell the story over and over to remind you? I am told that when I was just a little thing, I dragged a bucket to the garden and proceeded to pick every green tomato of decent size.
We had lots of fried green tomatoes, and Mother canned many jars of green tomatoes and onions (or so I’ve been told). Another favorite of mine is a tomato sandwich and a glass of cold milk. I’d never had a BLT sandwich until I was grown. Dale introduced me to them, and sometimes he would top off his sandwich with a fried egg. I didn’t care for the egg but fell in love with the addition of bacon and lettuce to my basic tomato sandwich.
I never thought of combining my two tomato favorites into one big sandwich until a couple of years ago. I can’t remember the name of the restaurant, but my Sassy Red Hatters group ate there when we were off on one of our fun adventures. On the menu was a fried green tomato BLT sandwich, and several of us decided to order it. At the first bite, my taste buds danced with joy. If you have never tried one and you like fried green tomatoes, you don’t know what you are missing. Funny thing, though, I only want a glass of cold milk with my basic tomato sandwich.
I prefer iced tea (sweet of course) with the two versions of BLT sandwiches. I have also learned to enjoy a couple of basil leaves on my tomato sandwiches. However, with the addition of basil, I only want to drink the iced tea. How odd! Anyway, I grow basil in the backyard, so it is readily available all summer. I don’t always add basil, but it is a nice change of pace. After all, isn’t variety the spice of life?
You probably realize by now that the tomato, of any color, is one of my favorite summer treats. There are so many varieties and so many ways to enjoy them. Do you know: “Why did the tomato blush?” The reason was: “Because he had seen the salad dressing.” No mater how you slice it, I’m not joking when it comes to that oh-so-fine fruit of the vine.