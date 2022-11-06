I have heard that children will make your hair go gray. Well, that is definitely the case with this mop on my head. From the time the first few gray hairs appeared, I had kept it colored. One day my younger granddaughter was playing beauty shop and I was in the beauty chair. She noticed that my roots were showing and asked why they were gray. I replied that I needed to get a new bottle of brown hair. She asked, “Wow Nana, how do you buy your hair in a bottle?” I explained the process of coloring my hair. She wanted me to skip the color for a while and see how it would look. In a moment of insanity, I agreed to the child’s request. My beautician said that my gray hair was much healthier without being colored and that my natural color was a good fit for me. So, I gave in to the thought of showing my gray and have not purchased a bottle of hair color since that day. One morning during that first six months or so of going natural, I woke up feeling especially spry. It was a beautiful morning, and I had a busy day planned. I trotted into the bathroom to brush my teeth, but when I glanced into the mirror, I was momentarily shocked at the woman I saw looking back at me. I suppose it had temporarily slipped my mind that I was no longer a brunette. That was several years ago, but the incident came to mind the other day when I read a funny cartoon on the computer where an older gentleman exited the bathroom, toothbrush in hand, and told his wife there was an old man looking at him through the mirror and he suspected the house might be haunted. Of course, that was meant to be humorous, and it reminded me of the hair color incident. As I was laughing to myself, I remembered something from my childhood that I had not thought about in a very long time.
Grandaddy and I had taken a load of corn and hay to Mr. Bubba Sneed’s feed mill to have it made into cow feed. While it was there to be ground and sacked, we had gone to our favorite underground restaurant for a doughburger and coke. We finished our food and headed to the five and dime to pick up a jar of Ponds cold cream for Mama Gert. She used a glob of it on her face every night before bed. I often watched her rub it all over her face and then wipe her face with the cotton cloth she kept on her dresser. I always loved to smell the cloth she had used. The cold cream aroma was just perfect to my nose. Anyway, while we were in the five and dime, I wandered over to the display of plastic masks which had just been put out for Halloween dress up. Granddaddy walked over and said that I could get one and give Mama Gert a fright. We laughed at the thought. After much consideration as to which mask might be just the right one, I picked out a witch mask. The mask was made into the shape of the witch’s face with scraggly black hair, a black hat with a point, a wrinkled face with a mole on the end of a pointed nose. It could be held on the person’s head with a rubber band that was stapled on each side of the mask. Granddaddy said it looked great on me, and it did fit my face just perfectly. He paid for the mask and cold cream while I went to talk to the myna bird who lived in a big cage in the store. I was fascinated by the bird and never missed visiting it when we were shopping. Granddaddy had asked for the cold cream and mask to each be placed in its own brown paper sack. He carried the one containing Mama Gert’s cold cream and handed my bag to me.
I proudly walked down the street holding Granddaddy’s hand and carrying my purchase with my other hand. What a fine fall day we were having! It was just a short walk back to the feed mill where we had left Granddaddy’s truck. When we got there, we found it loaded with sacks of feed for the cows and ready to go. We walked into the store to pay for the food and Mr. Sneed came over to talk to me. He had one hand behind him. I knew what was in his hand. He did the same thing every time I visited the feed mill with either Daddy or Granddaddy. He reached out his hand and handed me a piece of bubble gum. I opened the blue and yellow wrapper and thanked him as I popped the pink ball of yummy into my mouth. All the way home, I popped bubbles and imagined how much fun it was going to be to scare Mama Gert. Would she scream? I thought of ever so many reactions I might get from her when I appeared in my new mask. I could hardly wait for the truck to turn off at Springville and make its way to Granddaddy’s house. On the way, I set a plan in my mind and shared it with Granddaddy. He would go in the house and get Mama Gert to go out on the front porch to look for his hat which he would put there on our way into the house from the truck. We arrived, parked the truck, and put the plan into action. He placed the hat on the rocker and then walked on around the house to go in from the back porch. Mama Gert would think he had not had the hat on the trip and was looking to find it. While they were on the front porch, I would slip in the back door and put on my mask in the bedroom. Then I’d step into the kitchen where Mama Gert would find a scary witch sitting at the breakfast table. It was a wonderful plan, and my insides were dancing with excitement.
The plan was working splendidly as Granddaddy performed his part perfectly. I removed the mask from the bag and slipped it over my face. But then it happened. You see, there was no mirror at the five and dime and I had not seen the mask on my face. When I turned to leave the bedroom, I caught a glimpse of myself in the dresser mirror. I screamed. Mama Gert and Granddaddy ran into the bedroom and found me crying. I had frightened myself. We all got a big laugh out of it, and Mama Gert said the mask was very scary and that I should wear it that evening when Mother would pick me up after work on her way home. So, that is just what we did. No longer frightened by the image in the mirror, I got ready for Mother to arrive. She found me sitting at the table, screamed, and called for Granddaddy to save her from the witch. I jumped up and chased Mother until I started laughing and removed the mask. She laughed, too. We took the mask with us so I could scare Daddy when he came in from the milk barn to eat supper. And I did! After supper, I put on my mask and walked out to Grandma’s house to frighten her.
I scared so many folks that by the time Halloween rolled around the poor mask was barely being held together with tape, glue, and some twine. It made it through the night of trick or treating but soon thereafter it totally fell apart. By then, we were into November, and I think everyone was extremely thankful to be rid of the scary old witch and ready for the turkey.
