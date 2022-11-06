I have heard that children will make your hair go gray.  Well, that is definitely the case with this mop on my head.  From the time the first few gray hairs appeared, I had kept it colored.  One day my younger granddaughter was playing beauty shop and I was in the beauty chair.  She noticed that my roots were showing and asked why they were gray.  I replied that I needed to get a new bottle of brown hair.  She asked, “Wow Nana, how do you buy your hair in a bottle?”  I explained the process of coloring my hair.  She wanted me to skip the color for a while and see how it would look.  In a moment of insanity, I agreed to the child’s request.   My beautician said that my gray hair was much healthier without being colored and that my natural color was a good fit for me.  So, I gave in to the thought of showing my gray and have not purchased a bottle of hair color since that day.  One morning during that first six months or so of going natural, I woke up feeling especially spry.  It was a beautiful morning, and I had a busy day planned.  I trotted into the bathroom to brush my teeth, but when I glanced into the mirror, I was momentarily shocked at the woman I saw looking back at me.  I suppose it had temporarily slipped my mind that I was no longer a brunette.  That was several years ago, but the incident came to mind the other day when I read a funny cartoon on the computer where an older gentleman exited the bathroom, toothbrush in hand, and told his wife there was an old man looking at him through the mirror and he suspected the house might be haunted.  Of course, that was meant to be humorous, and it reminded me of the hair color incident.  As I was laughing to myself, I remembered something from my childhood that I had not thought about in a very long time.     

