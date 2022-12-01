Is anyone tired of turkey everything made from Thanksgiving Day leftovers? Don’t worry; it is almost fruit cake and candy cane season. I hope each of you had a special Thanksgiving holiday and took time to consider how blessed we are to be able to celebrate such a day. I spent the week in Huntsville with Dale’s brother and family. They are in the process of moving into their new home and asked if I would mind helping out by watching the children during the hectic move. Of course I was ready to do whatever I could, so I packed a bag and headed their way as soon as the pictures with Mrs. Santa were finished during Pontotoc’s Open House Sunday. With the moving in progress, we didn’t have much time to worry about cooking and dealing with leftovers, so I missed out on my leftover turkey fixings. Nothing about that bothered me except that there were no turkey sandwiches. I will make up for that during the after Christmas meals.
I told the family that I must be back in Pontotoc for the night of the parade. Since moving back here, I have not missed a parade. Even the year I broke my leg Dale got me situated in a good spot with my leg propped up, because he knows how excited I get about being there. It makes me happy to see my grands participating in the band and being a part of an event that holds such a special place in my childhood memories.
When I was a child, my entire family looked forward to the annual visit with Santa and the parade down Main Street. Daddy and Granddaddy milked the cows at the same time every night EXCEPT on parade night. They got milked early that evening, so we could get to the square before the parade for a visit with Santa. Granddaddy always purchased a Claxton fruit cake while we were there, and we had to make it last. He would give us a little sliver each day, because one cake was all we could afford as our special splurge each December. Oh, how I loved them and still do. Dale has taken Granddaddy’s job of buying one for me each year. In my mind I can just see the line of children patiently waiting our turns to walk up to Santa, tell him what we wanted for Christmas, and depart with a red stocking filled with goodies.
After our visit with Santa and the purchase of the fruit cake, we would make our way off the square and take a place on Main Street to await the night’s special event. Anticipation filled the crowd, and we chatted merrily with folks while we waited. At the sound of the sirens, we knew it was time. I couldn’t have been any more on pins and needles the night before Christmas than I was on parade night. The bands, the floats, horses and horse drawn vehicles, the little cars and motorcycles, and most especially the big red fire truck where none other than Santa waved at us from up top. So much candy was thrown onto the street throughout the parade, and we children didn’t hesitate to grab every piece. I would see some children opening some of their candy and eating it. But we had to put the candy into Mother’s opened purse and save it until after supper. She would distribute some of it to us that night and put the remainder into the candy bowl on the coffee table. Then each night after supper, she would hand out some of the candy until it was gone. The first year we were back in Pontotoc, I could hardly wait for parade night. A few things had changed including the meeting place for Santa and the children. But all-in-all the excitement was in the air and it was still as wonderful as ever. We took the grands to the Community House on the afternoon before the parade to visit the ole gent, and I was thrilled to see them each get a stocking that looked so much like the ones I was given so many years ago. I hope the parade will give them memories to cherish throughout their lives. Maybe one of these days they will be writing about continuing our tradition of enjoying the parade with their own children and grandchildren.
The Pontotoc Christmas Parade was the onset of the holiday season for our family. After that, everything was geared toward the celebration of Christ’s birth. We would have parties at church, at school, at 4-H meetings, and in the community. I was thrilled to be a part of anything, and everything associated with the season. It wasn’t until after I had married and moved to Alabama that Toccopola began hosting their own Christmas parade. I was amazed at how wonderful that little town made their parade when we came home for Robin to ride in the convertible with Mother and Mikaela the year Mother was asked to serve as Grand Marshal. Toccopola’s parade was simply grand, and I have enjoyed attending it more regularly now that we are back home.
Other than the parade, my second favorite part of getting ready for the big day was the putting up of the tree. Before Thanksgiving, Daddy and Granddaddy had begun scouting for the perfect tree. On the first Saturday afternoon in December, they would cut the tree and bring it home for Mother’s inspection. Upon meeting her approval, we would get to the task of setting up and decorating the tree. It always smelled so good and looked just wonderful at its place in the living room picture window. It was my job to add a bit of water to the tree stand each afternoon to prevent it from drying out. I would pour the water into the stand and just stand back for the longest time admiring our tree which was decorated with ornaments that had been accumulated over the years. The Christmas angel stood magnificently in her place at the top of the tree and the tinsel icicles shimmered in the light. It was sad to know that the tree would eventually die and go to the brush pile, but for a time it breathed life, joy, and excitement into our home.
If you have never attended Pontotoc’s parade, you might want to check it out on Dec. 5. Many communities in the county will also host their local parades and you may want to enjoy one of them. Toccopola folks would make you feel right at home if you should decide to join us for the town’s parade on Dec. 3. All holiday information, including parade schedules, can be found in the Progress, so be sure to read our local newspaper for the details. I do hope to share the excitement and the magic of the season with y’all at one or more of these parades or holiday events. I wish for each of you the peace, love and joy that comes through the love of our savior. I invite you to be still and know that He is the reason for the season.
