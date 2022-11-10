Since Labor Day, it seems like time has put the peddle to the metal and is flying on past. We have barely had a chance to catch a breath, but at the same time we have had lots of fun running around and enjoying ourselves. I think we must be trying to make up for the time we lost when the world seemed to shut down and life went into slow motion.
During the month of September and on into the middle of October Dale, Molly and I were so busy practicing for and performing in the play, Ghost Chasers. In the middle of the hustle and bustle of getting ready for the play, Dale and I even made a quick trip to check out the fall decorations at Universal in Orlando. We were pooped but returned ready to resume rehearsal for what turned out to be a very successful production. We were delighted to have such wonderful audiences. A great big ‘thank you’ goes out to everyone who took time out of your busy days to support the Pontotoc Community Theatre and attend the play.
Anna has also kept us busy with volleyball, cheer, and band activities. I don’t know how she handles all she does. She is a bundle of energy for sure, and I wish I had only a thimble full of what she has. Between Anna and Molly, my calendar stays full. It takes Robin, Brent, and Dale to get them everywhere they have to be, but they have gotten really good at this chauffer thing.
I thoroughly enjoy being a member of the Pontotoc Retired Teachers group. Our monthly meetings started back in September. I was honored to be elected to the office of vice-president. I am so blessed to have a wonderful group of officers with which to work. We have so much fun at our meetings. I have volunteered to do the table decorations and activities each month. The teachers seemed to enjoy what I did in Sept. to welcome the season of fall and the Halloween theme and games we did in October.
Hopefully we can get our group built back up to pre-covid numbers or even higher in order to be able to lend a hand to public education in the city and county schools. We meet each third Wednesday at Yamato Steak House of Japan on West Oxford Street and would be very honored for any retired teachers to join us. Lunch is Dutch treat, and we try to have fun and informative speakers in addition to our short club meetings. Perhaps you will consider joining us on Nov. 16 at 11:30.
Another of my favorite activities resumed in October after a long cancelling due to COVID. Lunching With Books is such a fun opportunity to visit our public library. If you have never been, you don’t know what you are missing. We enjoy a nice lunch and a program. Generally, a guest author will talk to us about their books, their experiences and whatever else they wish to share about themselves. Mother used to tell me how much she enjoyed these lunches, so one of the first things I did when we moved to Pontotoc was to check it out. I soon realized why Mother looked forward to them, and now I, too, am hooked. If you would want to give Lunching With Books a try, it is the second Thursday of each month. The next one will take place on November 10 at noon. I would love to see you there.
I have talked to you about only a few of the activities I missed during the Covid crisis. Pontotoc offers so many wonderful outlets for folks to enjoy. Although September, October, and November are busy, they won’t compare to December. Before we know it, we will be clearing the Thanksgiving table and getting ready to put up the tree. Holiday open house and related events will begin at the end of November, and December will march in with a parade of activities. Yes indeed, if you like parades and everything associated with them, there will be plenty to pick from. The Pontotoc Community Theatre will offer a special treat for the young and the young-at-heart with their children’s presentation of The Velveteen Rabbit. Be sure to check out all of the upcoming events listed in the weekly edition of the Progress. You may be surprised at how much is just waiting for you in Pontotoc and in the local communities. We are very blessed to live in a place where family values are encouraged and so many family-oriented activities are offered. I don’t care how old (or young) you are, you will find an abundance of good things from which to select, and many of them won’t cost a cent.
It never ceases to amaze me at how much work folks in our county put into planning and organizing these events that keep our little slice of the South a great place to live and raise children. I am so very thankful to have had the opportunity to return to this place where our values are so deeply rooted, and our people work together and take great pride in keeping those values strong and healthy.
I hope some of you will consider taking time from your busy days to join us at the library for Lunching With Books, and/or visit with the retired teachers next Wednesday. Don’t forget to check out the events calendar in the Progress for details on the Community Theatre, parades, church activities, and the many other holiday events. I hope you have a great time doing whatever you decide to do.
If you see me out there, don’t just walk on by. Stop for a minute and tell me, “Hi”.
