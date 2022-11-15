I saw quite a few familiar faces and also met some very nice people at Pontotoc’s first Murder Mystery Dinner. Didn’t we have a grand time? As soon as I walked through the door, I was transported back in time to a 1920’s Speakeasy. The decorations and the appropriately clad characters who greeted us set the mood for a totally unique experience. I wasn’t surprised to learn that the tickets were sold out soon after they went on sale. This was quite a treat for us to have such a fun event available to us right here at our very own Community House.
This was not my first such event to attend. A murder/mystery dinner had been on my bucket list for a long time, and one summer my sister-in-law and I attended one while I was visiting her family in Jacksonville, Florida. I will admit that our tickets in the big city were a bit more pricy and it did take place in a much larger banquet room, BUT Jacksonville’s event was put to shame by our local Murder Mystery Dinner. I do hope we will make this collaboration between the Community Theatre and the Pontotoc Chamber & Main Street Association an annual event. Bravo to everyone involved for a spectacular evening of excellent food and great entertainment. I appreciate the hard work that went into making this so successful and applaud those who had the vision to make it happen.
We had a great Lunching With Books on the 10th at the Pontotoc Public Library. I was happy to visit with so many of you as we enjoyed a good lunch and a great speaker. Thank you to Pontotoc Health and Rehab for providing the meal and to Dr. Jody Hill for taking out of your busy day to be our guest speaker.
I am sure that most of you are aware that Pontotoc will have Holiday Open House on Sunday, November 20. During this fun afternoon, the Retired Teachers would like to provide a bit of fun for the children and children-at-heart. We would love for you to stop by for a visit with Mrs. Santa on the Court House Square from 1:30 until 3:00 as part of the Pontotoc Library’s Gingerbread Walk. Bring your cameras and feel free to make pictures with Mrs. Claus. I hope to see lots of y’all there for a very merry afternoon.
Looking at my desk calendar, I noticed that there is very little room on which to write for the rest of this month and next month. My days have been so busy that I seem to be burning the candle at both ends. To quote a lady I knew when we lived in Alabama, “I’ve been jumping around like a flea on a dog.” Though this is a busy season, I wouldn’t have it any other way. I am grateful for my precious husband’s assistance with all the holiday projects I undertake, and I think he enjoys helping. Believe me, over the past 45 years, we have tackled our share of holiday events. Now that we are older, I try to not go overboard and stick to more simple tasks for him to do. He hasn’t had to build anything lately. He is really good at outdoor yard decorating, setting up tables and chairs and providing chauffeur services, so I pretty much stick to those chores for him.
It is a pleasure to take the time to do a little extra to show how much I appreciate the love and encouragement I get from so many of y’all. I may not always show it, but I am thankful for every kind work, every smile, every text, every Facebook comment, and all the other ways y’all add a bit of spice to my days. I love spending time with friends and family and enjoying the festive events surrounding Thanksgiving and Christmas. Decorating holiday tables and preparing meals to enjoy with my ‘special’ folks makes my heart happy. I have been blessed beyond measure and am truly thankful for each and every one of you who bring joy to my life. Thank you!
