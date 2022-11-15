I saw quite a few familiar faces and also met some very nice people at Pontotoc’s first Murder Mystery Dinner. Didn’t we have a grand time? As soon as I walked through the door, I was transported back in time to a 1920’s Speakeasy. The decorations and the appropriately clad characters who greeted us set the mood for a totally unique experience. I wasn’t surprised to learn that the tickets were sold out soon after they went on sale. This was quite a treat for us to have such a fun event available to us right here at our very own Community House.

