Turkey day is almost here. Isn’t it funny that the most commonly served meat on Thanksgiving tables is one that was not on the menu for what we consider ‘the first Thanksgiving’ between the Pilgrims and the Indians. I am glad to announce that turkey (I prefer a deep-fried Cajun variety) is a staple on our Thanksgiving menu along with dressing and cranberry sauce. The other sides may vary, but these are a constant.

Newsletters

regina.butler@djournal.com

Recommended for you