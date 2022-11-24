Turkey day is almost here. Isn’t it funny that the most commonly served meat on Thanksgiving tables is one that was not on the menu for what we consider ‘the first Thanksgiving’ between the Pilgrims and the Indians. I am glad to announce that turkey (I prefer a deep-fried Cajun variety) is a staple on our Thanksgiving menu along with dressing and cranberry sauce. The other sides may vary, but these are a constant.
It is hard to think about Thanksgiving without thinking about my mother. Thanksgiving morning in her kitchen smelled heavenly. From the time I was old enough to be trusted to help without causing Mother extra work, you know cleaning up behind me, my first job was to peel the boiled eggs. We needed plenty for potato salad, English pea casserole, and a huge tray of stuffed eggs. Then when I was trusted to use the chopper, I was in charge of the onion, the pickles, and the pecans for the sweet potato casserole crumble. While Mother did her magic in the kitchen, I would set the table for our feast. Just before she would think the dressing was just right to be put into the oven, Mother would call me to do a tasting. Somehow, I seemed to be able to determine what was needed to make it just right, and generally it was more sage. I love sage and use it in many recipes and grow it in my backyard.
My grandparents would arrive about an hour before dinner time. Mama Gert would generally bring a freshly made coconut cake which she had made using a real coconut which Granddaddy had cracked for her and ground the sumptuous white flesh through the sausage grinder. Oh, what I would give to taste one of those cakes again. Mama Gert would help Mother in the kitchen as it was her job to make the giblet gravy. I would butter the brown and serve rolls, and when the aroma of them baking filled the house everyone knew it was about time to make their way to the table. Mama Gert, Granddaddy, Grandma Hodges, Daddy, my brother, and I would find our seats at the table. Mother ran around making sure everything was just as it should be. She would stop just long enough for the blessing and then supervise Daddy’s carving of the turkey. With everything finally to her liking, Mother would take her place at the table. The memory of our family gathered around that holiday table is one of my most cherished.
There is no question that Thanksgiving Day is a great time for family and friends to come together to enjoy each other, but every day is a good day to be thankful. Big ones, little ones or in between, God sends His blessings our way each day. If I am having a glum day, I can always look around and see somebody in worse shape and know that I have been blessed beyond measure. I think we can all relate to that in one way or another. But don’t just look around and thank God that you are not in that person’s shoes, you might consider taking a minute to pray for that person. If possible, I believe we should put feet to our prayers. If the situation allows, you might consider doing something for the person in need as well as praying for them. A smile, a kind word, a short visit, or a plate of food can turn someone’s gloom into a moment of glee. If we look, we can find someone to whom we can be a blessing and in return we will be blessed. Try it, you will be thankful for having put forth the effort.
Thanksgiving
By Kay Hodges Smith
It’s not about the turkey nor the dressing on your plate
It’s not about the kinfolks that always come in late,
It’s not about Aunt Vera’s green bean stuff
It’s not about the sweet tater casserole, all covered with fluff.
It’s about the blessings God has bestowed on us
That we cook all this food and make such a fuss
It’s a time to reflect and give thanks for a year gone by
For a harvest of blessings: too many to count, even if we try
So, we take one day in November to celebrate and pray
But don’t you think Thanksgiving should be every day?
