Quite a few of you knew Mother, Maxine Hodges, and have shared with me many of your sweet memories.  One thing I think about often was said by Bro. Earl Rush at her celebration of life, “Mrs. Maxine was a true Southern Belle.”  Other than his tribute to her Christian faith, nothing could have been more appropriate.  She loved the South, Mississippi, Pontotoc County, and the small town of Toccopola.  She seemed happiest during her time in the Toccopola and Town Square post offices.  Mother loved the people of our county, and it made her happy to spend time with y’all.  Even when she was so sick, she did not complain.  Many folks told me at the visitation that they never knew she was going through her battle with cancer.  She popped on her wig, drew on her eyebrows, smeared on some lipstick, and never stopped smiling. 

