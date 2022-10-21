Quite a few of you knew Mother, Maxine Hodges, and have shared with me many of your sweet memories. One thing I think about often was said by Bro. Earl Rush at her celebration of life, “Mrs. Maxine was a true Southern Belle.” Other than his tribute to her Christian faith, nothing could have been more appropriate. She loved the South, Mississippi, Pontotoc County, and the small town of Toccopola. She seemed happiest during her time in the Toccopola and Town Square post offices. Mother loved the people of our county, and it made her happy to spend time with y’all. Even when she was so sick, she did not complain. Many folks told me at the visitation that they never knew she was going through her battle with cancer. She popped on her wig, drew on her eyebrows, smeared on some lipstick, and never stopped smiling.
Mother is always on my mind and not a day passes that I don’t miss her, but this week is especially emotional for me. Her birthday is approaching. This would be her 90th year had she lived. I often think about how wonderful it would be if she could know I was now living in Pontotoc and if she could enjoy my grands, her great grands, with me. I often think about her last birthday we celebrated. My brother and I planned a surprise party for her at the fish house. The place was packed, Judge Roberts was the speaker, and we had enjoyed food and a beautiful cake decorated with magnolias. She loved magnolias more than anybody I have ever known. Mother was thrilled over the party, and everyone who had helped her celebrate and she wrote such a sweet thank you to everyone in her Toccopola News column that week. Yes, Mother wrote for the Progress and loved every minute of it. We have often said that she did her best to make us and the folks of Toccopola famous. She referred to Toccopola as the little town with a big heart. Well, she was for sure one resident of that little town with a huge heart!
Our family shares something funny that we always laughed about on her birthday and still do. One year the fine folks of Toccopola secretly took up money and surprised Mother with a card and a lovely potted ivy plant on her birthday. She was thrilled when she called me to tell me about their precious gift. She could hardly wait to write her column for the paper and let everybody know how much she appreciated what they had done for her. By that time, we had purchased a computer for Mother, somewhat taught her to use it and connected her on the internet. We decided to do that one year when I found out that she was typing her news and driving it to Pontotoc. She told me about a trip to town in really bad weather, but as she said, “I had to get the news there. Folks in Toccopola depend on me to have it in the paper each week.” That afternoon Dale and I decided to make a trip to visit Mother that very weekend and get her online. She was so excited that she could type her column and send it in with the press of a button. Mother began sending her writing to me by way of the computer, so I could read it in advance and make any suggestions. She loved our joint collaboration, and I did, too. When I read the big thank you, she had written about her gift, I laughed and laughed. I couldn’t help myself. I tried to get myself together, but when I got her on the phone, I couldn’t speak for laughing. “What on Earth,” she asked through the receiver. I got myself together and told her I did not know what kind of plant the folks had given her until I read her article. I could hear the confusion in her voice. Bless her heart, she had left off the “ted” and thanked them for being so thoughtful and giving her a POT Plant. I have found myself giggling as I type this. Though, who knows, she might have enjoyed a pot plant over the lovely ivy she was given.
My brother and I were indeed blessed to have had Maxine Hodges as our mother. I am thankful for the many wonderful memories I have of that precious woman. She always put her family and neighbors before herself. I have been told that I am very much like her, and I consider that to be one of the greatest compliments anyone could give me. This will be a sad week, but it will also be a time to rejoice in knowing that I will see her again. I know where she is, and I can only imagine how happy she is with Daddy, friends and family who are there with her and most especially that she is with her Lord and Savior. Happy Heavenly Birthday to Toccopola’s Southern Belle.
