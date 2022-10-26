The other week we were discussing how to pray in my Sunday School class. I have since been thinking about something that happened to me a few years ago. God taught a lesson that I will never forget. I learned to practice what I preached and was absolutely amazed at the results.
When folks talked to me about their problems, I always told them to let God handle it. That was so simple to say, but when it came to my own needs, I was unsure of just exactly how to give it to God. I couldn't figure out how to pray about the thing that was bringing so much misery to my life. Finally, I asked the Holy Spirit to intercede for me. As I lay in bed one night, struggling with the worry of the situation, a verse came into my mind. I felt compelled to get up right then and go to the computer. I had no idea what I’d end up typing, and I was amazed at the finished product. This is the message the Spirit inspired me to write:
You Are My Strength
Oh Lord, don’t you know
I’ve been given a long ole row to hoe
But I have no doubt that it will get done
For you give me strength through Christ, your son.
I call out His name. He is there; whatever the day, whatever the hour
His strong arms hold me, and I feel his great power
He touches my cheek and wipes away my tears with a kiss
Then He takes my hand and says, “Have faith; I’ve got this.”
He is my light; He guides my steps; He leads me through
He whispers, “There is no row too long, no hill too high, and no path too narrow when I’m walking next to you.”
The anxiety left me, and I felt peace in knowing that He was indeed in control. God took the problem and ran with it. Everything began to work out better than I could have ever imagined. Since then, I have shared that little poem with many people who were facing struggles and told them how much it has helped me.
I am so thankful to serve such an awesome God who takes our concerns and responds with the perfect solution. We have to remember that our will is not always His will. Sometimes the answer is so different from anything I ever expected of Him. He never ceases to amaze me. I am so thankful that He knows our needs even when we don't really know how to pray. Some answers are hard to accept at the time, but later we can look back and see the best in His perfect will.
People have told me that it is amazing how I have gotten things done so well and so quickly. I am quick to point out that I am simply a vessel being used to get things worked out and taken care of His way. There is no way I could have accomplished, on my own, what has been done and is still in the process of being done. It frightens me to think of the mess I would make and am so glad I don't have to find out. Why did God put this on my heart to share with you? I do not know, but if nothing else, I hope it will bring peace in the knowledge that we are not alone when we look down those long ole rows.
My daddy would take every opportunity to share Jesus Christ with people he met. I suspect his witness gave strength and hope to many folks, especially since he worked at the Pontotoc Hospital. Illness brings on worry, and that is often the time that many people are more inclined to look to God for help. Daddy would remind our family quite often that the good Lord had been with us so far and there is no reason to think He was going anywhere. I take great comfort in remembering many of the things Daddy used to say that I may or may not have paid much attention to back then. He told us to use our time when we lay down at night and when we wake in the morning to pray. He said that Jesus’ love was the last thing he thought about at night and the first thing he thought about each morning. What better way to end one day and start another?
