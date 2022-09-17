I have often said, "It takes a village to raise a child." We, in Pontotoc County, are extremely blessed to have villages made up of upstanding and Godly people to assist in bringing up our children and grandchildren. Of course, I realize that Pontotoc is not perfect, but even Mayberry had its problems. However, I believe that Pontotoc County is a great place to live and raise children.
My Bible verse for today stated, “Train up a child in the way he should go, and when he is old, he will not turn from it. Proverbs 22:6 I am very happy to know that parents and grandparents are not alone in training up our children. Our villages consist of concerned people in the local churches who pray and teach our children. How many schools can say they have a Bible teacher? We do in Pontotoc. Don’t ever take that for granted. Our young people often get together with youth from all over the county for Christian rallies and events. See you at the pole and saw you at the pole are excellent examples.
We are fortunate to have some fine teachers in the city and county schools who not only support the children at school, but who attend special events involving the children. My grandchildren have had teachers visit our church for their baptisms and programs. Teachers have also bought tickets and attended plays at the community theatre where Molly was a cast member. These people do not simply teach academic subjects to the children, but they teach, by example, how to love and show kindness to others. They listen to the children when they have problems and do their best to help make the situation better. As a retired teacher, I can tell you that some children do very well to function properly considering what they go through at home. I have heard stories that made tears come to my eyes. A hug doesn’t fix the problem, but at least the child sees that somebody cares about them. I have had adults come to me and thank me for setting a Christian example for them when they were children in my classes. It makes me happy to see them as productive members of society and raising their families in Christian homes. But it also makes me worry that I could have done better and been a better role model. I can’t say I did my best because I know I could have done better. Each night I pray for God to bless our children and guide their teachers in school and church. I will admit that I have heard some teachers say, “It doesn’t matter what I do on my own time.” Those words bothered me because I believe we should conduct ourselves in a proper way at all times and set the best example possible, because we never know who is studying our life. My daddy always said that my life may be the only bible some people read. I have so many regrets about times that I may not have been the best witness that I could have been to others.
I have often heard that good teachers never really retire and never stop teaching something to somebody. I am never surprised at what I might learn from a teacher. Put several teachers together in a room, and you have a wealth of information just waiting to be shared. Retired teachers, I have found, are some of the most enjoyable folks to hang out with. I knew most of the teachers when I lived in Alabama and enjoyed our retired teacher meetings. I always left the meeting with some good information about opportunities for retired folks, a good joke and even the occasional invitation to an upcoming event. We always had a great time together and I have missed those meetings since I left Alabama. I was very blessed to be invited to attend the retired teacher meeting in Pontotoc. I had a great time and reunited some old friendships as well as met some really nice people.
If you are a part of the village of retired educators, and you would like to visit with some of your peers, we would love to have you come to the retired teacher meetings. I know you will find somebody you know and enjoy the fellowship of being with these good folks. We meet on the third Wednesday of each month. The upcoming meeting will be on Wednesday, September 21 at 11:30 a.m. in the Yamato restaurant located at 258 W Oxford St, Pontotoc. It is a very informal meeting where we enjoy good food and a fun time with other educators. We may be retired, but we never stop teaching. There is no telling what you may learn and what we may learn from you. I’d love to see you there.
Since we are nearing fall, I’d like to share this joke I found. As a retired math teacher, I found it quite amusing.
Q. What is a math teacher’s favorite fall dessert?
A. Pumpkin pi
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.