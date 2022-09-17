I have often said, "It takes a village to raise a child." We, in Pontotoc County, are extremely blessed to have villages made up of upstanding and Godly people to assist in bringing up our children and grandchildren. Of course, I realize that Pontotoc is not perfect, but even Mayberry had its problems. However, I believe that Pontotoc County is a great place to live and raise children.

