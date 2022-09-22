I have waited all winter, spring, and summer for tomorrow to come. Yes, I’ve been on pins and needles in anticipation of the arrival of my favorite season of the year. The Autumn Equinox 2022 in the Northern Hemisphere will be at 8:03 PM on Thursday, September 22. Aren’t you excited? Fall may not be your favorite time of the year, and that’s ok. But I do have quite a few friends who share my love of everything associated with fall and the festivities we enjoy during these months.
Dale and I have been very busy getting out our decorations: scarecrows, pumpkins, wreaths, and even the autumnal tableware. Oh yes, I have dishes just for the season. I also enjoy my variety of mugs that bring much pleasure to my morning coffee routine as they are decorated in anything and everything about fall. I am in the process of pulling out my autumn wardrobe and putting away the summer attire. I love the browns, golds, greens, purples, and wine colors. They remind me of the beautiful mums and leaves that decorate the trees and our yards during this special time of the year. One of my favorite things to do is to go for a ride and see God’s handiwork as He presents His fall beauty for our pleasure. I also love to see how other folks have decorated for the season. Sometimes I just wander outside to my swing and enjoy taking in the wonder of it all. I do believe that swing sitting during the fall months is my favorite time to do so although I enjoy the swing year-round.
Of course, this is the time that churches and communities offer so many fun activities for the children and the children at heart. One of my favorite things to see is the children doing the Harvest Walk around town. Loads of princesses, witches, ghouls, and goblins are bussed into Pontotoc on the morning of the walk. The children are so well behaved, and it is a treat to see them enjoying themselves. The people of Pontotoc do such a great job in preparing this for the children, and it just makes my heart smile. Hayrides are another fun activity offered by many churches and community groups. I know how much my grands enjoy loading up and going for one of these rides with their friends on a cool fall evening. I remember some of the fun hayrides we took when I was growing up at Toccopola. If I tried to list everything that goes on during this season, I’d take up the entire newspaper. However, I would like to point out that everything isn’t for entertainment. Many good works are done on an annual basis during this time. There are food drives, free Thanksgiving dinners prepared at many churches and shelters, and coat closets to provide warm clothing to people in need. But the ministry that first comes to mind is the annual Feeding of the Five Thousand. I remember when Mother worked at the post offices in Toccopola and in Pontotoc, she would go by and get her car loaded up with plates to deliver to folks in Toccopola. Mother was only one of many who gave their time to deliver plates to people all over the county. Pontotoc countians are some of the most giving and loving people I have ever had the privilege to know. Aren’t we blessed to live here?
Like it or not, it is time for summer to pack her bags and make room for a new gal in town. Her name is Autumn, and she will arrive tomorrow night. I hope you will join me in welcoming her to visit with us for a while and enjoy everything she has to offer.
Scarecrows and pumpkins and leaves on the ground
bring October tricks and treats and Jack O’ Lanterns all around,
November gives us a day to reflect and pray
and thank God for the blessings He gives us each day.
Whether fall is or is not your favorite time of year, I urge you to make it a season of fun, love, kindness, and thanksgiving. Happy Fall, Y’all!
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.