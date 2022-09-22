I have waited all winter, spring, and summer for tomorrow to come. Yes, I’ve been on pins and needles in anticipation of the arrival of my favorite season of the year. The Autumn Equinox 2022 in the Northern Hemisphere will be at 8:03 PM on Thursday, September 22. Aren’t you excited? Fall may not be your favorite time of the year, and that’s ok. But I do have quite a few friends who share my love of everything associated with fall and the festivities we enjoy during these months.

