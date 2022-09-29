Did anybody hear a squeal of joy coming from the community theatre, The Main, on the evening of September 22? If you did, that was me welcoming fall. I was in hog heaven to be in one of my favorite places to welcome my favorite season. We had just finished play practice when the hand on the clock hit 8:03 and it was officially fall. Yes, the equinox came and went that evening, and we are ankle deep into the season. Have you begun to decorate?
Dale and I are fans of the Universal Theme Park in Orlando. We couldn’t think of a better time to visit the park than during this season. I have been on pins and needles to see their fall decorations and the shows they offer after dark. Oh, my goodness; from the pictures I have seen online they go all out. Of course, it won’t exactly feel like fall in Florida, but I certainly expect it to look the part.
Dale took the grands to The Spirit Store in Tupelo a couple of weeks ago, and they had a grand time. I did not care to go with them, so they dropped me off at one of my favorite home décor stores. I told them they could stay as long as they wished, because it would take me a while to touch everything in the store associated with fall. They finished and called to see if I was ready for them to get me. I was not. I sent them on to pick up an order for me at another store and then to take some coupons to a store in the mall and let the girls select the free items on the coupons. I just love coupons, especially the ones that offer free stuff with no additional purchase. I was just about to call it a day in my store when they phoned to say they were headed my way. No, there weren’t many things in my basket, but I felt confident that I had touched all of the fall offerings. Since I enjoy entertaining family and friends during the cooler months, I was looking for some unique ideas for my yard and tables.
My house is so small that I prefer to eat outside when there are more than six of us. Cooler weather is, in my opinion, the perfect time for an outdoor supper. We can sit by the fire pit and enjoy each other’s company without wiping away perspiration and swatting bugs. It is also the time to cook those wonderful fall foods: chilies, stews, soups, casseroles, pies, and cobblers which incorporate many fruits and vegetables associated with the harvest. Two of my favorite dishes to serve are chicken and dumplings and buttermilk pie. It seems like folks who know me always expect a buttermilk pie, and I usually deliver them just before Thanksgiving. When Robin was in high school, she had certain teachers who would remind her that they were expecting a pie to serve at their holiday meal. That became their regular Thanksgiving happy from us. I’ll never forget the year Mrs. Boutwell asked if there was any way she could get two pies. Of course, we were happy to oblige. I was tickled pink the year the Paula Dean fall edition of her magazine included my recipe along with a large color picture of a slice of pie. We were still living in Butler, Alabama at that time. Though I had credited the true owner of the recipe, Mrs. Cowsert, in the magazine people in Alabama did not know her and began referring to it as Kay’s buttermilk pie. That was quite an honor and my claim to fame until the day I was contacted by the Progress to write my weekly column. Another dish we enjoy may not sound like fall, but a warm bowl of blackberry dumplings brings a smile to my face (and my tummy) on a cool autumn night. They are also good in warmer weather with a large scoop of vanilla ice cream. I suppose they could be categorized as a dish for all seasons.
I have decided to use the theme, Celebrate the Harvest, this year in my fall activities. Just thinking about the upcoming evenings around the fire pit and the good food we will be cooking makes my heart leap with delight. I reckon y’all have figured out by now that we are in my happy season. I’m grinning from ear to ear, and I invite each of y’all to put a smile on your face and enjoy autumn. You just might find yourself falling in love.
God sends His blessings in many ways
To cheer my soul as I go about my days
But there is a special time of year
That He knows will add a bit more cheer
To my life as I go through the day
When He sends those autumn colors my way.
Fields are harvested and cool breezes blow
Pumpkins are carved and give off their glow
Ole Jack comes round and covers the ground
Leaves on the trees dance in the breeze
And my soul is at its happiest for a while
Because everything about autumn makes me smile.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.