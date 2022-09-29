Did anybody hear a squeal of joy coming from the community theatre, The Main, on the evening of September 22? If you did, that was me welcoming fall. I was in hog heaven to be in one of my favorite places to welcome my favorite season. We had just finished play practice when the hand on the clock hit 8:03 and it was officially fall. Yes, the equinox came and went that evening, and we are ankle deep into the season. Have you begun to decorate?

Newsletters

regina.butler@djournal.com

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus