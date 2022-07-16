After submitting last week’s column, it seemed like I was being reminded of doughburgers every which way I turned. I was looking through my July edition of ‘Today in Mississippi’ which is provided by the Pontotoc Electric Power Association. Plastered across pages 8 and 9 in bold red print was the word “SLUGBURGERS”. I enjoyed the article by Steven Ward and think it would have been fun to attend the Slugburger Festival in Corinth. I wished I'd had that information to include in last week's writing. If you have not done so, you might want to pick up your magazine and give it a read. Who knows, but one of these days, Steven might be writing about Doughburger Day in Downtown Pontotoc.
I couldn't help but remember how Granddaddy (L.C. Anderson) would buy doughburgers and cold coca colas in glass bottles for him and me. It was our secret. We would take a load of produce (peas, watermelons, cantaloup, etc.) to town to sell on the court house square. Then he would take some of his profit from the sales and treat us to a most wonderful meal. I was instructed to not tell Mama Gert, because she might not take it so kindly that we had wasted the money. I loved our secret, and it made the doughburgesr seem to taste even better.
The memory of that little girl sitting beside her grandfather flooded me with emotion. I could almost reach out and touch them, smell the burgers cooking and taste that iced cold coca cola. “What was the name of that place,” I asked myself. I could just see the steps that led down to the underground restaurant, but for the life of me I couldn’t think of the name of the place. Mr. Fitts owned it. I called my cousin, Sam Anderson, to see if he could remember the name. His wife, Paulette, said that he was in the garden. She remembered that Mr. Fitts had the place, and she had always called it, “The Underground Restaurant.” Later she texted to say that Sam remembered it as, “Fitts’s Café.” I just couldn’t get it out of my mind. I posted on a Pontotoc Facebook group of which I am a member to see if anyone could remember the eatery. Oh, my goodness at the responses to my question. So many people wrote about the delicious burgers and stew they had enjoyed there. Folks remembered the steps going down to it, but there was great discussion as to the location and name of the place. Many of us remembered the exact spot where the steps had been and that they are now concreted over. But there was no definite consensus as to the name. The majority remembered it as Fitts’s Café, and I think that might be right. One thing is for sure, we agreed that it was a great memory of a great place to eat.
In thinking about Granddaddy selling produce on the square, I want to mention the nice farmer’s market facility we now have in Pontotoc. I think that was a great idea and applaud whoever came up with it. It is in such a good location making it accessible to both the venders and the shoppers. I remember in the past that finding a parking place on the square to stop and shop at the pick-up trucks was sometimes a difficult task. Many trucks loaded with produce for sale would come to town on Saturdays. But Granddaddy often took Friday as his day to peddle his goods. The ladies who worked in the court house would shop during their lunch hour. He enjoyed meeting and chatting with folks who worked in town and visited his truck. Sometimes when it was too hot for people to store produce in their closed-up automobiles for 5 hours, So, Granddaddy would wait until up in the afternoon to go to the square. When people got off work, they could buy their fresh watermelons, peas or cantaloups and not have to worry about leaving them in their vehicles. That also gave him time to get some work done in the garden or field during the cooler morning hours.
Though life has changed, and we shop in many different ways, I am so happy to know that Pontotoc folks still appreciate our farmers. There are several places to shop for fresh fruits and vegetables that have been harvested and brought straight from the fields to the consumer, and in some cases, we can go buy them straight off the farm. I salute anyone who takes the time to provide us with these delicious, fresh, and nutritious products.
I would love to have a garden, but due to the limited space we have in our back yard I can only grow a few things. Of course, tomatoes are planted as soon as possible. We generally plant peppers, too. I grow several herbs year-round as well as some which only survive outside during the warmer months. Mint is so good in a cold glass of iced tea or water. I appreciate fresh sage, basil, rosemary, and other herbs with which to cook. Some of these plants also help to keep away mosquitoes, and I like that. Now let me talk to you about my cucumber plants. A few years ago, we planted some cucumbers near the crape myrtle in the back yard. I was amazed to see the vines running up the little tree instead of all over the ground. I thought it was hilarious and let them go. We had cucumbers hanging from the crape myrtle, and I made lots of pictures and shared this funny sight with my friends on Facebook. One day my little granddaughter told me that we needed to go pick some cucumbers off the cucumber tree. I laughed and laughed. The poor crape myrtle had been renamed, “the cucumber tree.” We have continued to plant the cukes in the same place each year and eagerly await the amazing hanging fruit. My friends think it is too funny, but it is really a good thing. The cucumbers are easier to pick, they don’t lay on the ground, terrapins can’t reach them, and they don’t take up space on the ground. Dale can just mow around the cucumber tree, and it all looks very pretty. I invite you to stop by the house for a glass of iced tea with mint, sit a spell, chit-chat, and take a gander at our cucumber tree.
I also encourage you to support our local farmers and thank them for their hard work. We are very blessed to have access to a wide variety of fresh and nutritious homegrown foods. I read a little quote on face book the other day and would like to share it with y'all. I do not know who wrote this but having been raised on a farm I do know these words to be true.
“Through winter’s chill or summer’s heat, a farmer works so the world can eat.”