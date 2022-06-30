I have been accused of many things, but one thing I have never been accused of is being picky when it comes to food. Dale calls me his “adventurous eater.” We didn’t have a smorgasbord of foods to pick from on the farm. Most of what we ate was raised on the property. I thought the entire country lived mostly on peas, taters, beans, corn, and such vegetables as we raised. These foods were prepared for the midday meal which we called “dinner” and the leftovers were eaten for supper. The midday meal is now commonly referred to as lunch and the evening meal is either dinner or supper.
Call it what you may, I was introduced to an entirely different midday meal when I started first grade. I thought the cafeteria was the grandest place on the grounds of Toccopola School. Cafeteria food allowed me to try so many new things and I enjoyed most of them. Macaroni and cheese and tuna salad sandwiches were at the top of my list. As I grew older and would visit in the homes of other girls, I realized there were some amazing things called meatloaf and pot roast. As a teenager, I had the opportunity to travel with the 4-H organization and school groups. Through those travels, this little country girl was thrilled to find a whole new world of foods to sample. Don’t get the wrong idea. We had delicious food at home, but the menu was somewhat limited. I wanted a taste of what the world had to offer! I think I may have been a ‘foodie’ before the word was ever invented.
Then I met Dale and was astonished to find him introducing me to what he considered to be ‘normal food’. His father was in the Air Force and had married a northern lady. Mrs. Smith was from a town in Virginia which was located just outside of D.C. She protested that she was southern, but I knew better. She had brought to the marriage a different version of cooking that Mr. Smith had not experienced since he grew up in rural South Mississippi. Dale’s family often traveled to and lived where Mr. Smith was stationed. By spending several years in Japan and the Philippians, Mrs. Smith had greatly expanded her knowledge of cooking, and the family developed a taste for many international dishes. I was thrilled to try the foods served to me by my new feller and his family. Dale loved to cook, and I loved to eat, so ours was a perfect relationship.
When we travel, I often find a new dish that I try to replicate when we get back home. I generally don’t fix something just for myself, but I do occasionally even if Dale won’t eat any. Eggplant parmesan is something I love, but he doesn’t care for. I have learned to cook it in the air fryer, and it is delicious. It is easy to prepare and cook, so I do sometimes treat my tastebuds to that ooey gooey cheesy delight. I find great joy in traveling and discovering new places and trying new things. One of my favorite ways to travel is on a cruise ship. Dale and I have recently returned from a seven-day cruise to the Bahamas. We enjoyed a variety of sea food including conch (both fried fritter style and in a wrap), chocolate covered key lime pie on a stick, barbecued wild boar, alligator beignets, baked Alaska, and some delicious, chilled fruit soups. A cruise is a great way to unpack only once, make yourself at home, and leave the driving to the captain. We visit several different ports, enjoy great entertainment, and sample foods that I would probably never otherwise have the opportunity to try. I have learned to enjoy many new dishes including escargot, beef wellington, a variety of soups, and some amazing desserts. The list could go on and on, but you get the idea. And believe it or not, I have found a few foods that that I hope I’m never hungry enough to eat again. Braised ox tongue is the first one that comes to mind.
On a cruise in January of this year, I tried ratatouille for the first time. It was amazing, and I anxiously awaited the summer harvest of fresh squashes, eggplant, and tomatoes so I could try my hand at making it. It turned out really tasty, and I thought my version had a bit more flavor than what I had eaten on the ship. We, Southern cooks, do tend to season our food with a heavy hand. Dale and our son-in-law preferred theirs served over noodles, but I enjoy a lighter dish during the summer. Crostini are what I consider the perfect accompaniment to a bowl of ratatouille. Dale suggested that I add Italian sausage to the concoction. We will try that during cooler weather when we need a hearty bowl of something to chase away the chill.
I was just thinking about a dish that I haven’t cooked in years, porcupines. Dale’s mother knew how much we liked them and would often serve them when we would visit. I had never heard of these sumptuous little balls of flavor until I joined the Smith family. It is a combination of ground beef, onions, spices, and cooked rice. Roll the mixture into balls just a tad larger than regular sized meatballs, brown them in a skillet and then add a can of Italian tomatoes, a can of diced tomatoes, chopped onions (or dried onions), a can of mushrooms, and some Italian seasoning. Salt and pepper to taste. Cover the skillet and cook until the meatballs are done. You can serve it on rice or noodles, but I like it with a piece of garlic toast and a green salad. The rice sticking out of the meat is why the balls are called porcupines. Just thinking about them is making my mouth water. I may need to put them on the menu real soon for a Sunday supper surprise.
I suspect we can all think of some food we loved to eat but for whatever reason, we haven’t cooked it in a while. This might be a good time to dust off the old recipe book filed away in your brain and enjoy some of those old favorites. Not only might they bring back some fond memories of when and where you have eaten them, but your taste buds will do a happy dance in your mouth. Sometimes we just need to slow down from our busy days and take a little time to enjoy the three good Fs. Good food, good fun, and good fellowship are the recipe for a good life.